Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,230 in the last 365 days.

Denis Manturov and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin discuss the prospects for industrial cooperation

RUSSIA, August 22 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov met with Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin.

Denis Manturov and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin discuss the prospects for industrial cooperation

Denis Manturov and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin discuss the prospects for industrial cooperation

22 August 2022

Denis Manturov and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin discuss the prospects for industrial cooperation

Denis Manturov and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin discuss the prospects for industrial cooperation

22 August 2022

Denis Manturov and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin discuss the prospects for industrial cooperation

The ministers discussed the issues of and prospects for cooperation in auto manufacturing, shipbuilding, railway, agriculture and energy engineering, and in the pharmaceutical industry, to name a few.

“The current situation in the world is not only creating new challenges but also opening new windows of opportunity for deepening partnerships. We are ready for stronger cooperation with our Iranian partners in all areas of mutual interest,” Mr Manturov noted.

You just read:

Denis Manturov and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin discuss the prospects for industrial cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.