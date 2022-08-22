Denis Manturov and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin discuss the prospects for industrial cooperation

RUSSIA, August 22 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov met with Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Fatemi Amin.

The ministers discussed the issues of and prospects for cooperation in auto manufacturing, shipbuilding, railway, agriculture and energy engineering, and in the pharmaceutical industry, to name a few.

“The current situation in the world is not only creating new challenges but also opening new windows of opportunity for deepening partnerships. We are ready for stronger cooperation with our Iranian partners in all areas of mutual interest,” Mr Manturov noted.