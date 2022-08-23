Camping Equipment Market to Reach $46.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.1% CAGR | North America dominated global market

Camping Equipment -AMR

Increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global camping equipment market.

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Camping Equipment Market by Application (Personal, Commercial), by Type (Camping Furniture, Camping Backpacks, Tents, Cooking Systems and Cookware, Camping Gear and Accessories), by Distribution Channel (Business to business, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty sporting stores, Online retailers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global camping equipment industry generated $22.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $46.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in number of campers, surge in initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities, and increase in youth population drive the growth of the global camping equipment market. Moreover, increase in interest of campers for novel tents present new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading Market Players: -

AMG-Group

Big Agnes, Inc.

Dometic Group AB

Exxel Outdoors LLC

Hilleberg The Tentmaker AB

Johnson Outdoors

Newell Brands

Oase Outdoors ApS

Simex Outdoor International GmbH

VF Corporation.

Since 2014, the popularity of recreational vehicle (RVs) was increasing among the campers for the purpose of the accommodation during the camping. The offerings innovative, cheap, portable, light weighted, and sustainable accommodation options such as camping tent has impacted the use of RVs negatively in the past couple of years. In addition, camping tent is affordable and adventurous as compared to the RVs, which is enticing campers to purchase innovative tents for camping purpose. Manufacturers focus on meeting Camping Equipment Market Demand from Indian and Chinese campers according to their environmental needs and camping requirements. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer huge Camping Equipment Market Demand opportunity to tap the camping equipment market in the region. However, increase in interest of campers for novel tents supports the global growth of the camping equipment market.

However, counterfeiting of camping equipment, such as tent is a key restraining factor of the Camping Equipment Industry. On the contrary, surge in youth population, improvement in lifestyle, and rise in disposable income of people in developing countries are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market players. These market players are promoting the camping activity among the people through social medias and advertisements to attract customers in the market. People are preferring camping and willing to purchase necessary camping equipment such as tent, bags, cooking utensils, and others which supplements the growth of the c market globally.

E-Commerce or online store is a huge platform growing at a tremendous rate worldwide. Consumer from every age including generation X, millennial, or generation Z likes to shop from different e-stores. Online shopping is more convenient as compared to physical shopping stores due to the rising numbers of retailers focusing on e-commerce making it convenient for consumers to find anything easily on online store over physical stores. Thus, the rising digital world and increasing percentage of population inclining toward online shopping across the countries is expected to provide a great Camping Equipment Market opportunity for the manufacturers to sell their existing as well as novel camping equipment products through online platform also contributing in increasing consumer awareness about their products and making them easily available to consumers. Thus, this fact is anticipated to propel the Camping Equipment Market Growth during the forecast period.

The camping equipment market is segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into camping furniture, camping bagpacks, tents, cooking system & cookwears and camping gears & accessories. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into personal and commercial, On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into business to business, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online retailers, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, MENA and rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

On the basis of application, personal segment has the major Camping Equipment Market share in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, camping backpacks segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of business to business, personal segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period

On the basis of region, North America region dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

