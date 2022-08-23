Dental Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Dental Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dental Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Dental Services Global Market Report 2022”, the dental services market size is expected to grow from $427.21 billion in 2021 to $475.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dental services market is expected to reach $693.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The dental services market is expected to benefit from increase in demand for dental procedures, with rise in awareness regarding medical conditions.

Key Trends In The Dental Services Market

The dental services industry is experiencing a change in its delivery model through Dental Service Organizations or Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) giving rise to more corporate or group practices. DSOs are independent business support centers that contract with dental services providers and provide critical business management and support to dental practices, including non-clinical operations. The DSOs are facilitating more in-house treatments such as orthodontics, endodontic and oral maxillofacial surgery instead of being referred to a separate specialist. Group practices provide improved funding for infrastructure, equipment and expenses associated with hiring specialists.

Overview Of The Dental Services Market

The dental services market consists of sales of dental services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general dentistry, oral surgeries and orthodontics and prosthodontic services. This industry comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. – Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. – Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. – Doctor of Dental Science.

Dental Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics and Prosthodontics, Other Dental Services

• By Type of Procedure: Cosmetic Dentistry, Non-Cosmetic Dentistry

• By End-User Sex: Male, Female

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• Subsegments Covered: Restorative Services, Preventive Services, Diagnostic Services, Endodontic Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (Excluding Implants), Dental Implantation Services, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics

• By Geography: The global dental services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), NHS England, Henry Schein, Inc., Abano Healthcare Group Limited, Aspen Dental Management, Inc., Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited and Healthway Medical Corp Ltd.

Dental Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of dental services market. The market report gives dental services industry analysis and dental services global market forecast market size, dental services global market share, dental services global market growth drivers, dental services global market segmentation, dental services global market major players, dental services global market growth across geographies, and dental services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

