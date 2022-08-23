Liquid Biopsy Global Market Estimated To Grow At 31% Rate

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2022”, the liquid biopsy market is expected to grow from $4.02 billion in 2021 to $5.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s liquid biopsy industry outlook the market is expected to reach $15.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.6%. Government funds for refining cancer detection drive the growth of the liquid biopsy market.

Key Trends In The Liquid Biopsy Market

Companies are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on new product launches, to meet the ever-increasing need for liquid biopsy products and services, to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

The liquid biopsy market consists of sales of liquid biopsy services and related products used to detect cancer at an early stage. Liquid biopsy is an easy and minimally invasive technology which involves test done on a blood sample to detect the DNA from tumour cells in the blood. Unlike surgical biopsies it allows medical doctors to find a tumour through a blood test. The liquid biopsy helps in planning further treatment for cancer.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Assays Kits, Instruments, Services

• By End User: Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers

• By Clinical Application: Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

• By Geography: The global liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as QIAGEN N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Biocept Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Janssen Diagnostics LLC., Trovagene Inc., Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, MDX Health SA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cygnus Biosciences, Illumina Inc., Oxford Nanopore, and Quantum Biosystems.

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of liquid biopsy global market.

