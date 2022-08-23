India Lingerie Market Overview, Top Brands Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Rate (13.13%), and Forecast Report 2022-2027

India Lingerie Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Lingerie Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the Indian Lingerie Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.13% during 2022-2027. Lingerie refers to lightweight and stretchable undergarments and intimate care products that are generally worn by the masses. It is manufactured from various types of fabrics, including polyester, lace, elastane, chiffon, silk, cotton, nylon, charmeuse sheer fabrics, and satin. It is worn by consumers under their clothing to protect it from bodily secretion in order to maintain hygiene. At present, lingerie is commonly available in standalone and multi-brand retail stores in India that provide a wide range of variants that differ on the basis of sizes, colors, materials, patterns, and designs. Some of the popularly used lingerie products include thongs, bodysuits, corsets, shapewear, briefs, bralettes, girdles, camisoles, and knickers.

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing preference for personal hygiene. Moreover, the rising number of female workforce participation across the country, along with consumer preference shifting toward trendy intimate wear, bridal, sports, and regular lingerie products is impacting the market growth favorably. In line with this, the change in outlook toward lingerie and underwear from being a necessity to fashion products for complementing a toned body is further increasing the demand for fashionable and trendy lingerie among individuals. In recent years, social and cultural movements, such as inclusivity, diversity, positivity, and sustainability, are significantly supporting the demand for lingerie in India. Additionally, the growing demand for one-piece intimate and seamless apparel for a natural look among the masses is further fuelling the market growth.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-lingerie-market/requestsample

India Lingerie Market Trends:

Apart from this, the proliferation of organized retail channels across the country is positively influencing the Indian lingerie market. This is attributed to the emergence of numerous stores in specialty formats, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and online lingerie retail stores. Since convenience and comfort are increasingly becoming necessary among the masses due to hectic work schedules and lifestyles is further providing a thrust to market growth. Moreover, the launching of innovative nursing brassieres and environmentally friendly production processes is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors driving the market further include the increased spending on extensive celebrity endorsements and brand promotional activities.

Ask Analyst For Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-lingerie-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Brassiere

• Knickers or Panties

• Shapewear

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Cotton

• Silk

• Satin

• Nylon

• Others

Breakup by Price Range:

• Economy

• Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Mass Merchandizers

• Specialized Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports of IMARC Group

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/wireless-power-transmission-market-report-2022-2027-industry-demands-top-companies-overview-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/calcium-stearate-market-report-2022-size-analysis-key-players-growth-insights-demands-opportunity-and-forecast-till-2027

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/redox-flow-battery-market-to-reach-us-497-million-by-2027-cagr-of-20-2

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/styrenic-block-copolymer-market-to-reach-us-10-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-5

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/paraxylene-px-market-to-reach-us-62-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-7-2

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.



