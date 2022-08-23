Ambulance Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2022”, the ambulance services market is expected to decline from $60.35 billion in 2021 to $66.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The change in the ambulance services market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As per TBRC’s ambulance services market research the market is expected to reach $96.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Changes in lifestyles and an increase in sedentary jobs are transforming the disease profile of the world population demanding for ambulance services.

Key Trends In The Ambulance Services Market

Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with Electronic Health Records (EHRs). EHRs increase patient participation, and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes. Adoption of EHRs by medical practitioners and healthcare centers improves medical practice management by increasing practice efficiencies. It also aids in cost savings.

Overview Of The Ambulance Services Market

The ambulance services market consists of sales of ambulance services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide ambulance services for emergency access to healthcare in response to emergency calls, urgent doctor admissions and emergency hospital transfers.

Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Ground Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services, Water Ambulance Services

• By End-User Sex: Male, Female

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• By Geography: The global ambulance services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as American Medical Response, Inc., Providence Service Corporation, Falck AS, Air Methods Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc., and NHS England.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of ambulance services market.

