Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $404.37 billion in 2021 to $463.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market share is expected to reach $768.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. According to the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market forecast, the decreasing household size coupled with a rapidly aging population is anticipated to aid in the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market

Many companies across the globe are using robots to smoothen the transition of providing care facilities to elderly patients. For instance, Bright Cape, an Eindhoven-based company, has developed SARA, which stands for social and autonomous robotic health assistant. The project is part of the European EIT Digital Innovation Consortium and aims to reduce the workload in healthcare and to improve the quality of treatment in general. Japan is installing robots in nursing homes, workplaces and schools as its population ages and labor force decline.

Overview Of The Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market

The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market consists of the revenues from elder and disabled people services by entities that provide social assistance services to improve the quality of life for the elderly, persons diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or persons with physical disabilities.

Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service Type: Institutional Care, Adult Day-Care, Home Care

• By Service Provider: Public Expenditure, Private Expenditure, Out-of-Pocket Spending

• By End-User: Elderly, Disabled Adults

• By Geography: The global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as CK Franchising Inc., Right at Home Inc., Home Instead Inc., Living Assistance Services, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Senior Care Centers of America, and BAYADA Home Health Care.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of services for the elderly and persons with disabilities global market. The market report analyzes services for the elderly and persons with disabilities global market size, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market growth drivers, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities global market segments, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities global market major players, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities global market growth across geographies, and services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

