Insights Into The Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2022”, the physicians and other health practitioners market size is expected to grow from $1382.18 billion in 2021 to $1502.43billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The physicians and other health practitioners market is expected to reach $1980.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The physicians and other health practitioners market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market

Physicians and other health practitioners are increasingly using e-prescriptions to reduce errors and improve service quality. Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing (e-Rx) is the computer-based electronic generation, transmission and filling of a medical prescription. E-prescribing allows a physician, pharmacist, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to electronically transmit a new prescription or renewal authorization to a community or mail-order pharmacy. E-prescribing is beneficial to physicians as it reduces errors due to handwritten prescriptions. The E-prescribing trend provides scope for improving physicians and other health professionals’ service quality.

Overview Of The Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market

The physicians and other health practitioners market consists of sales of physician and other health practitioners' services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide medical care services. This industry includes specialist doctors such as psychiatrists, psychologists and others that provide palliative care, treating psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders and others. It also includes primary care doctors and other physical therapists providing treatment in therapy areas such as cardiology, dermatology, neurology, gynecology, anesthesia and others.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Specialist Doctors, Primary Care Doctors, Podiatrists, Physical Therapists, Optometrists, Chiropractors

• By End-User Sex: Male, Female

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• Subsegments Covered: Doctors of Osteopathy, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Other Healthcare Providers, Anesthesiologists, Cardiologists, Dermatologists, Obstetricians/ Gynecologists, Geriatricians, Neurologists, Neuropathologists, Pediatricians, Radiologists, Other Primary Care Doctors, General Podiatry, Podiatric Surgery, Podiatric Sports Medicine, Podopaediatrics

• By Geography: The global physicians and other health practitioners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IHH Healthcare, MEDNAX, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NHS England, US Physical Therapy, Henry Schein, Inc., Healthway Medical Corp Ltd, and Universal Health Services.

