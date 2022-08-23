Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Growth, Share, And Trends Forecast Analysis Report: Fortune Business Insights

Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply Market; Key Players to Launch More Efficient Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply to Gain Higher Exposure in Market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modular uninterruptible power supply market size is set to gain momentum from rising demand for zero downtime of power. The market to surplus growth due to rising demand for zero power downtime This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis, By Rating (Below 50 kVA, 51-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA, 501 kVA and Above), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), By End-user (BFSI, Cloud Service and Colocation Providers, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy, Utility, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029.”

Industry Developments-

February 2020- Eaton occupied Power Distribution, a static switching provider in the U.S., services for mission-crucial power distribution for industrial, commercial customers, data centers, power monitoring pieces of equipment. This acquisition is made to expand the monitoring solutions and distribution of the company’s data center.

Eaton occupied Power Distribution, a static switching provider in the U.S., services for mission-crucial power distribution for industrial, commercial customers, data centers, power monitoring pieces of equipment. This acquisition is made to expand the monitoring solutions and distribution of the company’s data center. February 2020- Huawei unveiled the UPS power modules all across the world. This launch comes up with an expansion in its efficiency, which will increase revenue and data center utilization. The efficiency can now reach up to 100kW/3U.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/modular-uninterruptible-power-supply-market-106019





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Zero Power Downtime from Various Sectors to Drive Growth

Power systems are required in companies to not bear disturbances caused due to power outages while working as it affects reliability and stability. Thus, a rise in demand for zero downtime of power is expected to be the major driver of the market. Companies from every sector have adopted the digital mode, which requires a stable power supply to run effectively and efficiently. The concern of growth disruption due to power outages is expected to boost the growth of the industry.

However, the high expenditure on the initial purchase of the UPS systems is estimated to detain the modular uninterruptible power supply market share. Moreover, the UPS systems require proper maintenance, which costs high and may hinder the market's growth.

Segments-

The market is segregated into- below 50kVA, 51-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA, and above 501 kVA based on component.

By organization size, the market is split into large enterprises and small & medium enterprise (SME).

The market is divided into BFSI, cloud service & colocation providers, telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, utility, and other end-user sectors.

Regionally, the market is split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact-

Pandemic Drained Market Growth Due to Adoption of Digital Workstyle

The lockdown forced containment measures due to the steady spread of the pandemic, which resulted in the adoption of work from home, thus, resulting in stagnated demand for modular uninterruptible power supply. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, the population stayed back at home by working remotely, which on the other hand, resulted in disruption of the market. The market is recovering from the detainment caused by the pandemic and the constant shut of the company.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/modular-uninterruptible-power-supply-market-106019





Report Coverage-

The report delivers a comprehensive report on modular uninterruptible power supply market growth and the factors responsible for hindering the market's growth. The impacts of pandemics and a sudden lockdown are represented in the report. Moreover, key players are mentioned, the key players leading the market, and their headquarters are depicted to offer all-inclusive information about market competition. Furthermore, the region’s leading global market and the cause of their exponential growth are included in the report.

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate the Global Market Due to the Presence of Various Advanced Technologies

Various factors such as the rising adoption of cloud and mobile technology organizations, data centers, and digital business strategies are forecasted to surge UPS adoption in North America. That would help North America in becoming globally dominant. Few North American companies allocate budgets for modular UPS services and solutions to expand the modular UPS market. The U.S. is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the modular uninterruptible power supply. The U.S. has the most collocation facilities, data centers, and advanced technology





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/modular-uninterruptible-power-supply-market-106019





List of Key Players Present in the Market:

Schneider Electric (France)

Huawei (China)

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton (Ireland)

Emerson (U.S.)

Legrand (France)

Vertiv (U.S.)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands)

Panduit (U.S.)

Gamatronic UK Limited (Israel)

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Introduced a Higher Capacity Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply to Gain Competitive Advantages

The key market players are split into various regions and are upgrading their various aspects. The market's major players strive to gain global leadership by adopting advanced technologies. Moreover, companies strive to gain mergers and acquisitions in the regional market to uphold their global ranking. The increasing demand for zero power downtime is expected to help the companies gain a competitive advantage. Companies focus on launching high-efficiency products. For instance, Huawei unveiled the UPS power modules worldwide, which offer up to 100kW/3U.

Table of content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

Latest Technological Advancement

Regulatory Landscape

Industry SWOT Analysis

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Continued…





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/modular-uninterruptible-power-supply-market-106019





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us: