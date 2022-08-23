Global Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Market Growth Trajectory

Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Report 2022”, the colleges, universities, and professional schools market share is expected to grow from $1094.86 billion in 2021 to $1207.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The colleges, universities, and professional schools market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1708.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Key Trends In The Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Market

According to the colleges, universities, and professional schools market analysis, top universities based in the US and Europe are setting up branch campuses or collaborating with the local institutions in the emerging markets especially in Asia and the Middle East. This phenomenon is being driven by high demand for courses from these countries due to the quality of education these colleges and universities offer. According to the Cross-Border Education Research Team(C-Bert), agency that provides information on colleges and universities with a multi-national, there are about 247 international branch campuses around the world. For instance, University of Nottingham has set up two branch campuses one in Malaysia which has over 4,500 students and the other in China which has over 7,000 students.

Overview Of The Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Market

The colleges, universities, and professional schools market consists of the revenues of colleges, universities, and professional schools services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide academic courses and grant degrees at baccalaureate or graduate levels. The entities include colleges, theological seminaries offering baccalaureate or graduate degrees, military academies at college level, universities and professional schools (e.g., business administration, dental, law, medical).

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Technical and Trade Schools, Junior Colleges, Higher Education Colleges and Universities, Business and Secretarial Schools, Computer Training,

Professional and Management Development Training

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global colleges, universities, and professional schools market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-

Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as University of California System, University of Pennsylvania, University of Michigan, Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Yale University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and The Texas A&M University System.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

