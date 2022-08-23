Insights Into The Global Market Research Services Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Market Research Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Market Research Services Global Market Report 2022”, the market research services market is expected to grow from $76.42 billion in 2021 to $82.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the market research services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market research services market share is expected to reach $108.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. According to the market research services market forecast, the market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Market Research Services Market

Market research services industry trends include companies suggesting their clients to implement virtual reality technologies to understand customer decision making process. Virtual reality is a computer-generated simulation of a three-dimensional image, sound and other sensations that replicate an environment and also simulates an individual’s presence in the environment. This technology enables companies to generate critical consumer insights without having to invest in trial and error processes in physical stores and collect opinions from target respondents. Virtual reality technology enable companies collect data efficiently from a large sample size with minimum investment. For instance, Nestle implemented Decision Insights virtual store to determine prices and placements of 15 new stock keeping units of ice cream cups. After implementing research recommendations ice cream sales increased by 53%.

Overview Of The Market Research Services Market

The market research services market consists of the sales of market research services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage activities for studying and analyzing markets according to client’s specifications. Market research establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

Market Research Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Marketing Research And Analysis Services, Public Opinion And Election Polling

• By End Use Industry: IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Others

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

• By Geography: The global market research services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe,

Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nielsen Holdings PLC, WPP plc, Gartner Inc, Wood Mackenzie, Ipsos Group S.A., Moodys Corporation, S&P Global Inc, GFK SE, Thomson Reuters and Westat Inc.

Market Research Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of market research global services market.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

