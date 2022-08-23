Glass Like Carbon Market Size Worth $118.4 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 3.7%: AMR

Increase in demand for consumer electronics, rise in disposable income, surge in population, and rapid urbanization drive the growth of the global glass-like carbon market. Based on synthesis, the high-temperature synthesis segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global glass-like carbon market was estimated at $82.3 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $118.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $82.3 Million Market Size in 203 $118.4 Million CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 222 Segments Covered Synthesis, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for consumer electronics Rise in disposable income, surge in population, and rapid urbanization Opportunities Emergence of compressed form of glassy carbon The fact that glassy carbon is ultra-strong, lightweight, elastic and electrically conductive makes it best suited for use in integrated circuits, sensors, semiconductors, and other electronic devices of aircraft Restraints High cost of isolated chambers used during heat treatment



Covid-19 scenario-

The glass-like carbon market has been negatively impacted due to the wake of the pandemic due to its dependence on electronics, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. As per an article published by The Economic Times, the exports of electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and others experienced a steep decline due to supply chain disruptions.

At the same time, several electronics companies had either shutdown or shrank their operations owing to the risk of infections among the workforce where glass-like carbon is used as semiconductors. This had temporarily hampered the demand for glass-like carbon.

However, rising sale of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices have reported a rise in sales during the first quarter of 2021 and the market has gradually got back on track.

The global glass-like carbon market is analyzed synthesis, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on synthesis, the high-temperature synthesis segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global glass-like carbon market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the electrode material segment contributed to more than one-third of the global glass-like market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. At the same time, the surgical implants segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. The semiconductors and electronics segment and temperature management segments are also assessed in the study.

Based on region, the market across Europe generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and North America.

The key market players analyzed in the global glass-like carbon market report include Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, Final, Tokai Carbon, XRD Graphite Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Advanced Materials, Merck KGaA, Metrohm AG, ALS Co., Ltd, PalmSens BV, Redoxme AB, and Structure Probe, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

