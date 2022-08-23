Venture Capital Investment Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global venture capital investment market reached a value of US$ 211.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 584.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2022-2027. Venture capital (VC) investment is a form of private equity (PE) wherein capitalists provide funding for startups in exchange for the company’s share and ownership stake. At present, it is broadly categorized into joint and combinational investment types. These funds allow capitalists to be an integral part of the decision-making process and offer technical and managerial expertise, network access, and other support. Along with this, VC investments aid in providing collaboration opportunities, hiring assistance, raising funds for the future, increasing firm publicity, and offering strong mentoring for long-term growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/venture-capital-investment-market/requestsample

Venture Capital Investment Market Trends:

The rising number of startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has facilitated the need for investments and mutual funds from banking institutions, which represents one of the prime factors driving the market growth. VC investment offers above-average returns for investors and helps companies in expanding their businesses through significant financial support. Additionally, the implementation of favorable regulatory frameworks and the growing number of investments in numerous industry verticals, including healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture, media, and entertainment, are impelling the market growth. Moreover, VCs are increasingly adopting digital algorithms and machine learning (ML) for identifying startups with a higher growth potential to make better investment decisions, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, strategic collaboration amongst enterprises to attain long-term growth is also fuelling the market growth.

Venture Capital Investment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the venture capital investment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accel

• Andreessen Horowitz

• Benchmark

• Bessemer Venture Partners

• First Round Capital LLC

• Founders Fund LLC

• Ggv Management L.L.C.

• Index Ventures

• Sequoia Capital Operations LLC

• Union Square Ventures LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global venture capital investment market on the basis of sector, fund size, funding type and region.

Breakup by Sector:

• Software

• Pharma and Biotech

• Media and Entertainment

• Medical Devices and Equipment

• Medical Services and Systems

• IT Hardware

• IT services and Telecommunication

• Consumer Goods and Recreation

• Energy

• Others

Breakup by Fund Size:

• Under $50 M

• $50 M to $100 M

• $100 M to $250 M

• $250 M to $500 M

• $500 M to $1 B

• Above $1 B

Breakup by Funding Type:

• First-Time Venture Funding

• Follow-on Venture Funding

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2336&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.