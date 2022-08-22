MAINE, August 22 - Back to current news.

Maine Collecting Unwanted Pesticides Free of Charge

August 22, 2022

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, MAINE - The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural resources and prevents agriculture pollution by promoting the safe and proper disposal of outdated, unused, or unwanted pesticides. The program is made possible by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Board of Pesticides Control (BPC) and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms who are encouraged to bring unwanted pesticides- including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, and similar products used in agricultural production or around the home to collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland.

Augusta, MAINE - The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural resources and prevents agriculture pollution by promoting the safe and proper disposal of outdated, unused, or unwanted pesticides. The program is made possible by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Board of Pesticides Control (BPC) and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms who are encouraged to bring unwanted pesticides- including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, and similar products used in agricultural production or around the home to collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland.

The next obsolete pesticide collection days will be held during October 2022, one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland.

More details coming soon, including drop-off locations.

Pre-registration is required by September 26 to participate, drop-ins are not permitted.

Details including registering and supplying the obsolete pesticides inventory form, a list of banned and unusable products, storage and transportation guidelines, other disposal options are found on the BPC website thinkfirstspraylast.org.

About Maine's Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program

Removal of obsolete and unwanted pesticides is important for protecting the public, wildlife, and environmental health. Improper pesticide handling and disposal, such as placing it in the trash or pouring it down the drain, can contaminate land and water resources. The Maine Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program ensures that they are handled properly. Since 1982, the program has saved more than 250,000 lbs. of pesticides from entering the waste stream. Collected pesticides are taken to licensed, out-of-state disposal facilities by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Learn more on thinkfirstspraylast.org.

Related Documents

Photo courtesy: Maine Board of Pesticides Control