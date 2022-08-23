Submit Release
Global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2028

In term of revenue of Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), the top five companies hold a share nearly 88.12%.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A scanning electron microscope (SEM) is a type of electron microscope that produces images of a sample by scanning the surface with a focused beam of electrons. The electrons interact with atoms in the sample, producing various signals that contain information about the surface topography and composition of the sample. The electron beam is scanned in a raster scan pattern, and the position of the beam is combined with the intensity of the detected signal to produce an image. In the most common SEM mode, secondary electrons emitted by atoms excited by the electron beam are detected using a secondary electron detector (Everhart-Thornley detector). The number of secondary electrons that can be detected, and thus the signal intensity, depends, among other things, on specimen topography. SEM can achieve resolution better than 1 nanometer.

Global Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM) key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Jeol Ltd., Carl Zeiss, Advantest, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share of over 70%. North America and Japan account for the most production market share, both have a share of over 30%. In terms of product, W-SEM is the largest segment, with a share of over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Life Sciences, followed by Material Sciences.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market size was US$ 3,290.05 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4,558.22 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, W-SEM accounting for 47.86% of the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2,272.32 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.38% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Jeol Ltd., Carl Zeiss, Advantest, Tescan Group, Hirox, Delong, and COXEM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share of approximately 80.01% in sales volume, and in terms of revenue of Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), the top five companies hold a share of nearly 88.12%.

The market research report offered here is a very useful resource that can help manufacturers, stakeholders, decision-makers, and other market participants to become familiar with every factor impacting the growth of the global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market. The analysts authoring the report have closely studied key strategies adopted by top players of the global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market. The report includes analyses to provide a clear and deep understanding of important aspects of the global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market. Readers of the report can become informed about current and future trends of the global Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market and how they will impact market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in the study:
>Thermo Fisher Scientific
>Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
>Jeol Ltd.
>Carl Zeiss
>Advantest
>Tescan Group
>Hirox
>Delong
>COXEM

