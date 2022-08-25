Credico: Humanizing Sales and Marketing is the Key to Growth
Personalization has become a buzzword in the sales and marketing industry, and with good reason. No customer wants to feel like a number.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- But Credico suggests there is a strong desire from customers for an even deeper connection and a return to humanized marketing. It is integral that marketers understand the importance of personalization to the overall customer experience and journey to compete in today's market.
Humanization goes beyond data and requires brands to get to know their customers by interacting with them one-on-one and taking the time and energy to understand their pain points and goals. The potential wins from a humanized approach are huge – and long-lasting.
About Credico: https://www.credico.com/
Enhanced Customer Experience
Increasingly, buying decisions are made based on perceived brand values and connection with a customer paired with their own motivations and goals. According to Deloitte's review, those who adopt a customer-centric mindset and deliver a humanized customer experience are 60% more profitable than those who do not.
Stronger Brand Loyalty
An alignment between a brand and its customers also leads to stronger loyalty. These aligned customers tend to do more than just remain with you; they also become brand advocates. PWC shared that 73% of all buyers indicate a positive customer experience is more critical to their buying decisions than traditional swaying factors such as product quality and price.
Customer Retention
The reality is that satisfied customers stay with you for longer. Deloitte reports that customers reporting a positive customer experience spent 140% more with a company than those with a negative experience. Keep your sales and marketing campaigns relevant and demonstrate to customers how your brand can help them. In short, be useful to them.
Humanizing sales and marketing is a crucial capability that punches above its weight, whether the company is a digital native, a brick-and-mortar business, or a service provider. The customer experience, retention, and bottom line can all be made or broken by the success or lack of personalization efforts in the customer journey.
Reach out to Credico about how we can help to enhance the human element in your sales and marketing strategies.
Debbie Shaw
Credico
+44 1244573150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn