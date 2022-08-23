At 15.6% CAGR, Melatonin Market to Hit USD 3.98 Bn by 2029 – Leading Players, Regional Analysis, Growth Trends, Latest Innovations and Business Opportunities – Adroit Market Research

North America region is leading the global melatonin market and rising sleeplessness (insomnia) issues in developed nations such as the U.S. and Canada, is likely to advance melatonin demand in this region.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key factors such consumers trending towards more convenient methods of consumption, customers desperate for a good night’s rest, evolving consumer trends are driving the global melatonin market.

The global Melatonin market is expected to reach close to USD 3.98 Bn by 2029 with an annualized growth rate of 15.6% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Experts and studies have anticipated such an immense growth in the market. Melatonin is regarded as the key supplement important physiological sleep regulator.

Melatonin is largely used to regulate sleep cycles and prevent from non-chronic insomnia. Moreover, Melatonin is helpful in dealing with delayed sleep-wake cycles and can be more efficient in people working in night shifts. Melatonin also effectively tries to address sleep disorders in children, ease anxiety in patients before or after surgery. Post covid-19 has led to unprecedented increase in melatonin demand boosting the global melatonin market.

There are a lot of factors leading to increased demand for melatonin. Most of the people complain of sleep disruption due to changing lifestyle, work habits, stress, and more. Many people have associated symptoms of daytime impairment consistent with insomnia. The prevalence of sleep difficulty has forced physicians to find medications that ease the difficulty which has improved the reliance on melatonin. This is fostering remarkable progress in global melatonin market. Also, the heightened state of anxiety that many are left in due to COVID-19 is the key factor contributing melatonin consumption. Melatonin has now become preferred first step for many patients. Melatonin was historically available only with doctors’ prescription in stores. But now, melatonin is increasingly available on online stores. This has led to tremendous rise in revenue of melatonin booming the global melatonin market.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3363

Global Melatonin Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 USD 3.98 Billion Segment Covered By Application, Type, Regions By Application Covered Medical, dietary supplement, construction, and other applications Type Covered Natural melatonin and synthetic melatonin Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled Bebida Beverage, Rexall Sundown, Solal Technologies, Schiff Nutrition International, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, Fidia Farmaceutici, Flynn Pharma, Pulse Pharmaceuticals, The Dow Chemical Company, Lapolla Industries, NCFI Polyurethanes, BASF, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, and Natrol among others

However, in many countries Melatonin is not advised and is considered as unsafe. Research about safety of Melatonin is still in progress which is limiting the sales of Melatonin supplements of tablets. Moreover, in some cases side effects, allergic reactions, mental disorders, ability to interfere in pregnancy, and hormone related issues are key aspects that have raised questions over the efficiency and benefits of Melatonin. This is hampering the global Melatonin market.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3363

Furthermore, many food and drug regulatory authorities have considered Melatonin safe for use and is available through a prescription and regulated as a dietary supplement. Also, accredited nutrition and medical experts recommend melatonin as dietary supplement and have approved several melatonin supplements available over the counter. This is a key force likely to be a growth opportunity to the global melatonin market.



The global melatonin market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa. Among all, the financial service institutions in North America are transforming at a rapid pace in cloud and anticipated to continue to strengthen throughout 2022. The key factor is about 30% of Americans complain of sleep disruption and many are dealing with daytime impairment consistent with insomnia. Moreover, heightened state of anxiety due to covid-19 has led to unprecedented increase in melatonin demand in North America leading to increased share of the region in global melatonin market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-toc/3363



Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Melatonin Market by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5. Melatonin Market by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6. Melatonin Market by Region, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html



About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.