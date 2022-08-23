Artificial Skin Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by MarketDataForecast, the global market for artificial skin is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027.
Artificial skin is a collagen scaffold that stimulates the regeneration of the skin in mammals such as humans. The epidermis, dermis, and fat layer, also known as the hypodermis, are the three layers that comprise the skin. A burn or wound creates a hole, exposing us to infections or the loss of crucial fluids. Various types of skin cells can be bioengineered to create artificial skin. Some are produced from the patient's skin cells, cadaver tissue, animal tissue cells, or a combination of these. Skin substitutes can close a wound permanently or temporarily to avoid infection, damage, and water loss, as well as lessen pain. In addition, they help in the normal skin's regrowth over the wound.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global artificial skin market?
During the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare systems focus on preventing the virus spread. The government implemented lockdown rules and announced stay-at-home advice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in outdoor activities and change in lifestyle led to a reduction in burn incidence. As a result, the market has had a negative effect during the pandemic. Increasing prevalence and incidence of burn injuries, leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and skin infections lead to demand in the artificial skin market in coming years.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
Increasing accidental skin burns is the main factor for the growth of the market. A bilayer artificial skin made of a temporary Silastic epidermis and a porous collagen-chondroitin 6-sulfate fibrillar dermis, which is not removed, has been used for physiologically close to 60% of the body surface for people who are exposed to skin burns. Anyone can suffer an accidental burn, although children, teenagers, and the old are the most sensitive. Cooking-related burn injuries, such as those caused by pouring hot water onto skin, are more common in these age groups. Burns are also caused by radiation, electrical currents, first-degree, second-degree, third-degree burns, strong acids, etc.
Use of artificial skin for chronic wounds. The most popular way of treating chronic injuries is using autologous skin grafts. Allogeneic or xenogeneic skin grafts are utilized instead of autografts for skin transplantation in cases of deep wounds or with extensive, severe burns. Chronic skin wounds can have various causes, such as trauma, burns, skin cancers, infections, or underlying medical problems like diabetes. Long-lasting damages require specific attention.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE ARTIFICIAL SKIN MARKET:
Based on the product type, the permanent segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial skin market worldwide in 2021. Permanent artificial skin is a skin substitute for wound closure to replace the layer of the skin, especially at the burn site, permanently. Permanent artificial skin is used in burn victims with superficial, deep, or partial wounds and chronic & acute wounds. Increasing research and development in endless skin surgeries drives segment growth.
Based on the replacement area, the composing segment has the highest market share. Dermo-epidermal skin substitutes are the most advanced artificial grafts. They are made of both layers of the skin (dermal and epidermal), matching natural tissue. Synthetic dermo-epidermal grafts are prepared by the culture of keratinocytes on the surface of the dermal layer with or without fibroblasts incorporated. Researchers frequently use advanced techniques like 3D bioprinting or electrospinning to produce functional dermo-epidermal constructs.
Based on the material, the synthetic segment has the highest market share. Large wounds are treated with synthetic materials to restore at least some of the skin's functionality. In addition, skin substitutes provide temporary or permanent wound closure and protect the wound from infection and further damage.
Based on the application, the chronic wound segment has the highest market share. A prolonged inflammatory stage during the healing process, which restricts skin regeneration, results in chronic wounds. Advanced therapies for chronic wounds involve the Application of bioengineered artificial skin substitutes to overcome graft rejection and topical delivery of mesenchymal stem cells to reduce inflammation and accelerate the healing process.
Based on the end-user, the hospital segment led the artificial skin market in 2021. This is because many artificial surgeries are done in hospitals based on the severity of the burn. For minor surgeries, it will take 1 to 2 hours after surgery. However, large ones under challenging areas must spend 5 to 10 days in the hospital.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
North America accounted for the largest share of the artificial skin market worldwide in 2021. By 2021, the US government estimates that the elderly population will be over 65 million, showing that chronic wounds will continue to be an increasingly persistent problem in this population. The United States is one of the world's largest wound-dressing markets. Thus, there is a significant demand for wound care products. There are 1.1 million burn injuries in the US each year that require medical attention, as per American Burn Association 2002. Nearly 4,500 of these persons die naturally. As a result, more burn injuries are occurring, which has increased the demand for permanent artificial skin for healing severe burns.
The Asia Pacific has moderate growth due to an increase in government funding, the launch of new products, and increasing key players. For instance, in 2018, China developed an artificial skin that keeps track of the wearer's health. In addition, increasing skin treatment procedures in India drives the market in the coming years.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE ARTIFICIAL SKIN MARKET:
• AVITA Medical
• Eucare Pharmaceuticals (P) Ltd.
• MiMedx
• Aroa Biosurgery Limited
• Integra LifeSciences
• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
• Medskin Suwelack
• Misonix
• Organogenesis, Inc.
