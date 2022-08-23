Elaine Unruh of Ask Big Sister to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During our high school years most of us never had well-informed sex education classes, and what we were taught was basic at best. As adults, we are looking for answers as we struggle with mid- life crisis, perimenopause, vaginal dryness issues, hot flashes, abnormal periods, hormonal changes, all while trying to balance careers and be the perfect parents. Even today, female sexuality remains shrouded in mystery. But the good news is that women are now leading the sexual age revolution by voicing their experiences and opening up dialogue. Through webinars and video, websites and blogs they are educating, informing, and empowering women of all ages to take control of their health and feel vibrantly alive mentally and physically.

Elaine Unruh is a woman’s health advocate and owner of Ask Big Sister.

“My website and community page Hot Flashes to Menopause were developed based on candid conversations I had with clients and friends over the years who felt free to talk straightforwardly about their lives and sexual health issues. Women to women, we openly discussed health and sexual health, living with debilitating conditions and straight talk about everything from hormones, intercourse, relationships and being a woman. Through these candid conversations, I watched women open up thus eliminating the shame and stigma surrounding vaginal health by allowing them to view their sexuality with positivity and joy.”

Using the Sisterhood approach, Elaine’s website is designed for all of us to enjoy these frank discussions about everything from sexuality, healthy relationship behavior, and reproductive health so we can stay informed and know we aren’t alone no matter what issue we face as our bodies evolve over time. Her site and community page are styled in an open forum format so women can actively ask questions and learn from the experiences of other women facing the same issues. I don’t claim to have all the answers, but support and information can be found if we just have a place to ask.

Elaine started her website based on her own difficult struggles with personal health issues suffering from PMS and Fibromyalgia. Ultimately, having a hysterectomy greatly improved her quality of life so today she is feeling well-balanced and better than she ever has. She became inspired to help others and pave the way for her own daughters and other women as they encounter issues so they won’t have to struggle to find answers as she did. Ask Big Sister allows you to ask the sisterhood for support and answers.

Elaine encourages us to take an active responsibility in being proactive about our health, advocating for ourselves when symptoms and problems are dismissed. She also advocates eating a healthy diet rich in real food provided by nature, to avoid processed food, and to choose natural supplements first as they are just as powerful and effective as medication. Nourishing your body is essential to prevent and heal ailments including our libido, hormonal conditions, mood, energy and even our sense of well-being.

It’s important to note that being healthy is not a one size fits all. What works for one person may not necessarily be the same for another. That’s why Elaine urges us to keep a nutrition diary of all the foods and supplements we consume to keep track of how our bodies respond, especially during times of hormonal fluctuation. In most cases the diary alone will help point out the triggers that are depriving us of a healthy lifestyle. I discovered that wheat and yeast products were inflammation triggers for me and by simply eliminating them could control much of my overall pain. It also helped me pinpoint at what point in my hormonal schedule certain supplements were needed. For instance, on an ovulation month I required more calming foods and supplements and during low hormone months I require more sleep and higher doses of Vitamins B, D, and C as well as foods that provide sustainable energy.

Elaine says it’s a lifelong journey to discover all about our sexuality, and ever- changing health issues as we age. It’s all connected because one small change for your health can impact many others. Her example of simply pinpointing and eliminating a food allergy not only impacted digestion but improved her mood, produced less inflammation and pain, and offered new found energy. Our health is the most important part of life, it impacts everything including our relationships.

“When we recognize our own individual health needs, it allows us to make better choices that’s why I advocate for people to get informed and talk about what’s going on within their own bodies. No one needs to suffer in silence. Ask Big Sister is all about the Sisterhood approach to helping each other. We are all different, by asking for advice from a group of women facing the same issues, you may find the answer you are looking for. That’s why both the website and community group consider both medical and natural options, or even a combined approach. Women, it’s time to understand and love our bodies, and live our best lives.”

Close Up Radio will feature Elaine Unruh in an interview with Jim Masters on August 25th at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.askbigsister.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno