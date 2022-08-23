ROAD CLOSURE I91 NB MM 129
Davin, Amanda
PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police – Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
Office: 802-878-7111
Fax: 802-878-3173
Email: Amanda.Davin@Vermont.Gov
There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,655 in the last 365 days.
Davin, Amanda
PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police – Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
Office: 802-878-7111
Fax: 802-878-3173
Email: Amanda.Davin@Vermont.Gov