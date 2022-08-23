MENA Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to Reach $1,685.36 million by 2027, Explore How?

MENA Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market

The availability of a number of options for gaming is driving the growth of the family entertainment centers market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market garnered $618.65 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Unveiling of new FECs that support family activities and participatory play, increase in number of malls, and execution of various promotional activities and offers such as loyalty programs propel the growth of the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market. Nevertheless, rise in prominence of home & mobile gaming and increase in ticket prices restrain the market growth. Moreover, innovation in technology and preferences for FECs for the celebration of occasions offer new opportunities in the near future.

Based on applications, the arcade studios segment accounted for the highest market share with nearly one-third of the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market revenue in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Arcade games are an essential component of a well-developed family entertainment center business. These games can create a strong draw and earnings for fun center operators, which drives the segment. On the other hand, the AR & VR gaming zones segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Owing to their realistic and engaging experiences for young children and adults with AR/VR gaming zones.

Based on country, United Arab Emirates held the largest share with more than one-fourth of the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its largest contribution by 2027. However, Egypt is anticipated to portray the largest CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027. As the Government of Egypt has taken tremendous efforts in the recent years to provide solutions for problems related to foreign investments, and investors. In addition, the government is now prominently seeking new projects in the country. These factors drive the market growth in this region.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

• Due to Covid-19 outbreak, entertainment centers and malls have been instructed to be closed, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

• The key market players have kept their investment plans for new projects on hold. Also, the development of new technologies has been curbed due to economic crisis.

Some of the key MENA family/indoor entertainment centers industry players profiled in the report include Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Kidzania, Funcity, SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Legoland, CAVU Designwerks Inc., a Majid Al Futtaim Company (Magic Planet), Landmark Group, and Adventureland. This study includes MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market trends, MENA family entertainment centers market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

