Silk Market is Segmented By Type, Application & Region - Global Industry Analysis on Size, Share, Growth 2027

Silk Market size were close to USD 22.83 billion by revenue at the end of 2021 and are estimated to rise at a current CAGR of about 9.8%HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Silk Market size was close to USD 22.83 billion by revenue at the end of 2021 and are estimated to rise at a current CAGR of about 9.8% to reach a total of USD 33.81 billion by 2027.
Silk manufacturing does not require costly machinery and equipment compared to other industries; instead, it requires more manpower. The textile, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries' high need for silk opens up new market development potential. The silk market is, however, severely constrained by the high price of raw silk.
The textile industry is constantly expanding and changing in terms of supply and demand and depends critically on silk. Because of its shiny appearance, plush feel, resilience, lightweight, and strength, silk is used in textiles. It is used in many types of clothing, including wedding dresses, gowns, blouses, scarves, and neckties, as well as numerous domestic items, including pillows, draperies, wall hangings, and upholstery.
Additionally, silk is very comfortable to wear, particularly in warm weather, because of its absorbency. Its limited conductivity in cold conditions maintains warm air beyond the skin's surface. This boosts the use of silk in clothing such as shirts, ties, dress suits, kimonos, lingerie, pyjamas, and haute couture garments. Silk is used in India to make sarees, which are considered to be traditional garments there.
Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
• Mulberry Silk
• Tassar Silk
• Eri Silk
• Muga Silk
The market is divided into Mulberry Silk, Tussar Silk, Eri Silk, and Others based on type. The silk market is expected to be dominated by mulberry silk. Mulberry silk is used primarily by the textile industry. Mulberry silk is also used to enhance the qualities of the base fibre in blends with other natural fibres, such as cotton. It is anticipated that raising the standard of silk will increase demand for mulberry silk and propel the silk market. The second most common type of silk used, after mulberry silk, is tussar silk.
By Application
• Textile
• Cosmetics
• Medical
The fastest-growing field for silk is textile. Silk contributes substantially to the textile industry, which is constantly expanding and changing based on supply and demand. Silk has a variety of uses and has recently entered the cosmetics and medical industries.
The Asia-Pacific region contributes the most significant chunk of both supply and demand in the market for silk, which is seen as being consolidated. China and India are the top producers and exporters of silk in the Asia Pacific region. There has been a sericulture industry in China for more than 6,000 years. Mulberry silk and Tussar silk are the two varieties of silk produced in China.
Regional Analysis:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
Between 2022 and 2027, the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate. The rising demand for silk and its products from nations like China, India, and Uzbekistan is to blame for this rapid growth rate. The dense populations of these nations are driving the demand for silk items. The Asia Pacific area also has a thriving textile sector.
Europe holds the second-largest market share for silk. During the anticipated period of 2022 to 2027, the market in Europe is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7%. In the EU, Italy is considered the biggest importer of silk. China, which produces the most silk globally, accounts for most of the silk imported into the country. However, over the past few years, these imports have decreased. Another nation with a significant worldwide silk processing sector is France. Lyon has been manufacturing the best silk fabrics for residential use. France imports the majority of its goods from the US.
Even though the coronavirus outbreak has affected silk imports and exports globally, the market is anticipated to return quickly to normal.
Latest Industry Developments:
A substitute for some microplastics is silk. Microplastics are the tiny plastic pieces which are now widely distributed in the air, water, and soil, are becoming more widely acknowledged as a severe pollution problem and have been discovered in the bloodstreams of both humans and animals.
