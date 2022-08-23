Corneal Pachymetry Market 2022 | Future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

Corneal Pachymetry Market

Corneal Pachymetry Market | Industry Insights As Per Analysis, Latest Study And In-Depth Research Report by 2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corneal Pachymetry Market by Type (Ultrasonic Method and Optical Method), by Application (Glaucoma Diagnosis and Refractive Surgery), and by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Corneal pachymetry is a procedure of determining the thickness of eyes cornea using a medical device known as pachymeter. Corneal pachymetry can be carried out either by ultrasonic or optical methods. In corneal pachymetry, pachymeter using ultrasonic transducer which touches the cornea and measures the thickness of the cornea, usually in micrometres.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the market from 2016 to 2023, which helps determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a global and regional scale are provided.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidate the competitive outlook of the global market.

Corneal Pachymetry Market Key Segments:

By Type

Ultrasonic Method

Optical Method

By Application

Glaucoma Diagnosis

Refractive Surgery

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market include DGH Technology, Inc., Tomey Corporation, MicroMedical Devices, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., Accutome Inc., Oculus VR, Sonomed Escalon, Konan Medical USA, Inc., Optovue, Incorporated, and MEDA Co., Ltd.

Increase in incidence of eye disorders such as glaucoma, growth in geriatric population, and rise in patients concerns regarding eye disorders through education drive the market. Moreover, technological advancements in handheld devices for detecting glaucoma and advancement in R&D activities further enhance the market growth. However, high cost of devices and stringent regulatory compliance norms majorly hamper the market growth. Increase in eye disorders such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, and development of novel devices by key vendors and their approvals provide numerous opportunities in near future.

The corneal pachymetry market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into ultrasonic method, and optical method. Based on application, it is bifurcated into glaucoma diagnosis and refractive surgery.



