UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market Size to Rise $702.4 Million by 2025, Growing at 7.3% CAGR From 2018 to 2025

UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market

According to a new report, titled, UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Thus, the UAE PPE market is expected to witness rapid growth owing to stringent government regulations concerning the safety at workplace.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The UAE personal protective equipment market size was estimated at $401.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $702.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/UAE-personal-protective-equipment-market

In 2017, the hand & arm protection equipment segment accounted for approximately one-fourth share in the UAE personal protective equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3%.

Rise in injuries and accidents due to the falling objects, flying sparks, sharp edges, chemicals, and noise have led to the increased awareness amongst the worker about the safety and precautions, thereby driving the sales of PPE in the UAE market. Moreover, growth in application of PPE in the construction industry owing to the rapid expansion of new infrastructure and upgradation of existing infrastructure in UAE further boosts the growth of the personal protective equipment market.

The personal protective equipment, or PPE, are ergonomically designed to protect the workers from hazards found on or off the job. The hazards addressed by protective equipment include physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, airborne particulate matter, and myriad of other possibly hazardous situations. Owing to the growth in injuries and number of workplace accidents, the UAE government introduced many advanced legislations to protect workers, such as the Domestic Labor Law. Also, OSHA and MoHRE continues to work for improving the protection offered to workers.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4733

Hands & arm protection equipment such as protective gloves, wrist cuffs & armlets, elbow protectors, and others offer protection against cut, slash, abrasion, flames, and chemical spill, and thus form the basic safety requirement in almost every industry. Falling objects, flying sparks, sharp edges, chemicals, noise, and countless other possibly hazardous situations further leads to the application of other PPE such as protective clothing, leg protection equipment, respiratory protection equipment, head protection equipment, eye & face protection equipment, and others such as hearing protection equipment, fall protection equipment, and gas detector. However, increased automation in end-use industries is projected to hamper the market growth.

The major players profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, E. I. Dupont de Nemours and Company, Ansell Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, JSP Limited, Venus Safety & Health Pvt., Ltd., Dream Castle Technical Supply LLC, Schefferville Trading LLC, and Vaultex. The report also includes various other manufacturers/distributors of PPE such as MSA Safety, Al Asayel Health & Safety, Uruguay Oil Field & Safety Equipment, Spark international Energy L.L.C., Specialised Technical Services (STS), and Atlas Safety.

Key Findings of the UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market :

○ In 2017, the hand & arm protection equipment segment accounted for one-fourth market share growing at the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025.

○ In 2017, the protective clothing segment accounted for the second highest market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.0%.

○ In 2017, the construction application segment accounted for more than two-fifths market share is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0%.

○ The UAE personal protective equipment market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4733

Reasons to Buy This UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Related Reports:

○ Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Is Growing In Huge Demand By 2029

○ Coaching Cardio Equipment Market Analysis By Growth Rate

○ Middle East Fragrances Market is Projected to Reach $4,414.1 Mn by 2027

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research