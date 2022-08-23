Asparagus Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 4.85 billion by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asparagus market size was estimated to be worth 2.8 billion dollars in 2021, and it is estimated to be worth US$ 4.85 billion by 2027. During the anticipated period of 2022 to 2027, the global market is expected to grow at a significant rate.
Asparagus is famous for its nutritional properties and flavour, due to which it is highly sought after by many companies. It has a large variety of medicinal properties and is widely used in foods and beverages. Asparagus is becoming famous in many ready-to-eat food spaces. It is also combined with other items of food- to make salads, chicken sides etc. to make ultimate savouries.
Increasing consumer awareness and the health benefits of asparagus- presence of high fibre, folate, and vitamin K content is anticipated to drive the market growth of asparagus. Moreover, it improves immunity, brain function, and good digestion, supports a healthy pregnancy, and helps in losing weight, fuelling consumer demand, which in turn accelerates market expansion. The vegetable is rich in antioxidants which protect cells from free radicals and support healthy, radiant skin. Asparagus intake also reduces blood pressure by increasing the potassium level in the blood. These are some more factors contributing to the growth of the market. Due to its nutritional content, asparagus has recently emerged as a prominent component in processed soups as well. Due to their simplicity of preparation and long shelf lives, canned and frozen Asparagus are commonly available. Working couples will find the availability of canned and frozen versions to be beneficial for faster preparation and extended shelf life.
Segmentation Analysis:
The Asparagus Market segmentation includes:
By Type:
· Fresh
· Canned and Frozen
The market for asparagus is segmented on the basis of the type under the fresh, canned, and frozen categories. In the market, fresh asparagus is greatly favoured in comparison to canned and frozen varieties. According to Future Market Insights, the new segment of the worldwide asparagus market will hold close to 74% of the market by the end of 2027. This segment is expected to continue to dominate the market by type, exhibiting a sizable increase.
By Colour
· White
· Green
The asparagus market is bifurcated into white and Green on the basis of colour, and the green Asparagus is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
By Distribution Channel
· Supermarkets and hypermarkets
· Grocery stores
· Others
Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Grocery stores and others are the types of distribution channels through which asparagus is sold in the market. Customers are more likely to purchase it from Supermarkets and hypermarkets due to increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles of the population.
Regional Analysis:
Two significant regions that hold substantial value in the global asparagus market's revenue are North America and Europe. A high level of public awareness of the health benefits associated with it is the primary reason for Asparagus's high consumption in these areas. These regions also export Asparagus in large quantities to generate the largest share of their revenue. For instance, compared to any other place in the globe, Kentucky in the United States produces the most organically farmed Asparagus.
The worldwide asparagus market also places a lot of emphasis on the Asia-Pacific area. The Asia Pacific is a well-known region because of the significant consumption of Asparagus in some areas due to increasing knowledge of its health advantages.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Peruvian Asparagus provides a consistent supply to the United States for years.
• According to the USDA, about 500 million pounds of Asparagus is consumed annually in the United States, with 80-90% of that quantity coming from imports, mainly from Mexico and Peru. Peru contributed about 40% of the value of those imports followed by Mexico, which accounted for 59% of total U.S. imports.
• Agreena, a Danish tech company, buys Hummingbird Technologies to advance the transition to sustainable agriculture globally. helping pollen survives the heat to save agriculture worldwide
