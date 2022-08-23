Water Filters Market is expected to reach 17.8 billion USD by the end of 2027.
The size and share of the Water Filters Market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size and share of the Water Filters Market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2027.
The growth of the Water Filters market is majorly due to the degradation of the environment caused by rising pollution in water reservoirs. Concerning topics include rapid industrialization and declining water quality. The value of the Water Filters market has increased as people have become more aware of the need for water filters and the illnesses that can be caused by consuming contaminated water. Furthermore, expanding the regulation's application to municipal and industrial water disposal imposed a favorable perspective on the market's expansion. Cheap water filters are readily accessible. End users won't have to make a significant financial investment. Additionally, this has led to a rise in the demand for water filters on a global scale.
The market is anticipated to experience high growth over the forecast period due to factors like increasing product demand from the automotive industry and environmental regulations established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to install vehicle emission control solutions. Additionally, the government's efforts to promote ecological preservation and the country's economic recovery are anticipated to boost market growth due to the government's emphasis on water treatment plans for developing water treatment facilities.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Water Filters market segmentation includes:
By Technology:
• Gravity Purifiers
• RO Purifiers
• UV Purifiers
• Sediment Filters
• Water Softener
The market is divided into UV, RO, sediment filter, water softener, and gravity-based categories based on technology. The RO water purifier category held the most significant market share for water purifiers in 2021 with 66.3%, followed by the UV segment with 20.4%. This segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Due to their performance effectiveness, low electricity consumption, and ongoing technological advancement, RO water purification systems are widely used worldwide. However, due to UV water purifiers' lower efficiency and cost-effectiveness compared to RO water purifiers, which increases RO water purifiers' adoption among low-income groups, the UV & gravity-based water purifier segments are anticipated to experience a decline in the industry's growth during the forecast period.
By Media Type:
• Single & Dual Phase
• Multimedia
• Cartridge
The Water Filters market is divided into Single & Dual Phase, Multimedia and Cartridge. During the forecast period. The multimedia sector is anticipated to develop at the highest rate, but the single and dual-phase segments are expected to dominate the Water Filtersmarket during the forecast period. Single and dual-phase media have numerous applications; the expansion of this market can be mainly attributable to the rise in demand for these materials in the food and beverage, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas sectors. Global demand for water filters is also anticipated to rise along with the demand for wastewater treatment and filtration.
By End-User
• Municipal
• Industrial
• Oil & Gas
• Chemicals & Petrochemicals
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Domestic
The market is divided into municipal, industrial, and domestic segments based on end users. Residential users held a sizeable market share of 74.3% in 2021, and from 2022 to 2027, they are projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9%. Due to declining water quality, increased urbanization, and the prevalence of waterborne diseases, water filtration systems have become increasingly popular among residential users. The commercial category, which held a 25.7% share of the market in 2020, is projected to grow at 10.6% in the coming years as more offices, restaurants, schools, and hotels are built around the world.
Regional Analysis:
The demand for water & wastewater treatment & filtration, as well as the increased consumption of water by critical end-use sectors, such as food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas. These are the main drivers of growth in the Asia-Pacific market. Due to increasing urbanization and per capita spending, these businesses are expanding, leading to an increase in the need for water filters in the area.
Growth in North America is anticipated between 2022 and 2027. Due to the presence of significant manufacturers, the region's vehicle production levels are on the rise, which is expected to increase regional product demand.
During the projection period, Europe is anticipated to experience a moderate revenue growth rate. With appropriate technological breakthroughs for water purification, the UK-based manufacturing firm SUEZ Water Purification Systems Ltd. offers water purification services for medical, laboratory, and industrial uses.
Latest Industry Developments:
Improved Water Systems in Rural Colombia by UNICEF and Partners
To keep kids safe and healthy, UNICEF Colombia is increasing access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in rural areas thanks to financing from the Baxter International Foundation.
Evoqua Water Technologies completes the purchase of STERIS's renal business.
