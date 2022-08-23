Global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market worth $ 12.03 Billion by 2030-Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market info Global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market segment

Global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market is valued at US$ 6.68 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 12.03 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market include DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., Vyaire Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Mindray, Dickinson and Company” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market- by Products (Polysomnography Device (PSG), Sleep Apnea Screening Device, Actigraphy Monitoring Device, Respiratory Polygraph, Peak Flow Meters, Gas Analyzers, Oximeter/Finger-Tip Oximeter, and Other Products), End-Users (Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories, Home Care Settings, and Other End-Users), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1036

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market is valued at US$ 6.68 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 12.03 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.06% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Sleep apnea is a potentially fatal sleeping disorder in which a person's breathing rhythm is erratic. This syndrome is more common in the elderly and people with diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other illnesses. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most frequent type of sleep apnea worldwide, and prevention requires early detection and the use of treatment equipment. Sleep apnea, if left untreated, produces erratic breathing during sleep as a result of a lack of oxygen flow to the brain and the rest of the body. Sleep apnea and respiratory monitoring devices are routinely used to assist and regulate the breathing of sleep apnea patients. By allowing for continuous oxygen flow, sleep apnea devices help with airway management and normal breathing.

The main factors influencing the growth of the sleep apnea and respiratory monitoring devices market are a large number of undiagnosed patients, expanding public and private sector projects to raise public as well as clinical awareness about sleep apnea, significant venture funding in the area of sleep apnea, rising use of oral appliances, and technological advancement. The availability of favourable reimbursements and financial assistance for sleep apnea devices and therapies is one of the main aspects fueling the growth of the sleep apnea and respiratory monitoring devices market. The sector is also affected by the increased awareness of the harmful consequences of untreated sleep apnea. Additionally, a rise in the need for home sleep apnea tests (HSATs) would offer lucrative opportunities to market participants. The sleep apnea and respiratory monitoring devices market will grow even more as mHealth (mobile health), artificial intelligence, and telemedicine become more prominent.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market over the forecast years, followed by Europe. The market is being driven by the increasing occurrence of respiratory ailments, which are producing some type of sleeping disturbance. Furthermore, as more people become concerned about the health risks associated with sleep apnea, the number of therapeutic tests for determining its existence in the region is rapidly expanding. In addition, the Asia Pacific Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market is expected to grow significantly over the projection period. The Asia Pacific market is being driven by an ageing population and an increase in the incidence of lifestyle ailments. According to the WHO, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer are among the top causes of death in the region.

Major market players operating in the Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market include DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., Vyaire Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Mindray, Dickinson and Company, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon, Kohden Corporation, ResMed, Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc., Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, SOMNOmedics America Inc., Itamar Medical Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., Becton, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., and list of Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In June 2021, Aeroflow healthcare and Oventus Medical partnered to provide consumers in the United States with OSA therapy devices from Oventus, including O2Vent Optima, through sleep clinics.

• In February 2021, the launch of the02Vent Optima by Oventus Medical unveiled a personalised oral appliance therapy apparatus that, in collaboration with GoPAPfree, offers a substitute to CPAP therapy in the United States.

• In March 2019, HB healthcare was acquired by ResMed, a home medical equipment provider that specialises in sleep and respiratory care devices.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1036

Market Segments

Global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market, by Products, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Polysomnography Device (PSG)

• Sleep Apnea Screening Device

• Actigraphy Monitoring Device

• Respiratory Polygraph

• Peak Flow Meters

• Gas Analyzers

• Oximeter/Finger-Tip Oximeter

• Other Products

Global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories

• Home Care Settings

• Other End-Users

Global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market

 To analyze the Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market value (US$Mn) and volume (No. of Units) forecast to 2030

 TO get data on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1036