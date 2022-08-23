The kombucha market is predicted to reach 5.6 billion USD by the end of 2027.
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- kombucha market was valued at US$ 1.6 billion. By 2027, it is anticipated to reach a market capitalization of US$ 5.6 billion. Throughout 2022–2027, the market is expected to develop at a high CAGR of 22.4%.
A healthy beverage called kombucha is created by fermenting tea and sugar with microbial culture. It is made by mixing the microbial colony with sugar and tea and letting it ferment for a predetermined time. It contains vitamin B and glucuronic acid, which binds to environmental and metabolic pollutants. This drink comes in various flavours on the market. It is one of the healthy drinks selling quickly in the beverage sector. This beverage provides many advantages, including cholesterol reduction, better digestion, cancer prevention, cancer cleansing, and immune system stimulation. A fermented beverage called kombucha is prepared from sugar and black tea. It contains a range of vitamins, enzymes, and minerals.
One of the main factors driving the expansion of this market is the growing consumer awareness of the advantages of this drink. Additionally, the functional beverage category's kombucha industry is experiencing the fastest growth. The demand for natural and healthy food and beverages is rising, helping this industry expand. Since kombucha is a healthy beverage, its market is anticipated to develop rapidly in the coming years. It is expected that the businesses in the market will make more money creating this. Changing lifestyles and rising health concerns are a few of the things that are fueling the kombucha business.
Additionally, businesses are spending more money promoting kombucha on social media sites. Consumer interest in their product offerings has resulted in growing traction. Demand could increase throughout the projection period thanks to creative packaging and the production of kombucha that includes flavours and components like lemon, ginger, berries, coffee, and other fruits.
Furthermore, the quick advancement of the production process to enhance and optimize fermenters by lowering inefficiencies seen during fermentation is likely to lead to a significant increase in the global kombucha market. Modern bottling techniques and automated labelling procedures can reduce manual labour requirements while also speeding up production, which will help the industry expand. However, the alcohol level of the beverage is a significant barrier to the market's expansion of kombucha. The kombucha market's growth is being constrained by the high cost of inventory and the distribution of kombucha beverages. Additionally, the government regulates and places regulations on the kombucha brewing process, which is anticipated to slow the market's expansion.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global kombucha market segmentation includes:
By Type:
· Yeast
· Mold
· Bacteria
· Others
The market is divided into Yeast, Mold, Bacteria, and Others based on the kind. In 2019, the bacteria segment held the majority of the market share. It is abundant in the human body's bacterial acids and enzymes and uses them to cleanse the body, reducing the load on the pancreas and the strain on the liver.
By Flavour
· Herbs and Spices
· Citrus
· Berries
· Apple, Coconut & Mangoes
· Flowers
· Others
Markets are divided into Herbs & Spices, Citrus, Berries, Apple, Coconut & Mangoes, Flowers, and Others based on flavour. Herbs, spices, and coconut accounted for the most significant portion of the revenue made in 2019. This is mainly because important enterprises created many unusual flavours by fusing herbs and spices to produce flavoured fermented tea. The citrus industry is anticipated to increase exponentially in the upcoming years.
By Distribution Channel
· Supermarkets
· Health Stores
· Online Stores
The market is divided into supermarkets, health stores, and online stores based on the distribution channel. In 2016, supermarkets were crucial to the distribution of kombucha goods. In the future, this market segment is anticipated to rise rapidly. Wal-Mart and other retailers formed a contract to distribute kombucha. Throughout the period, kombucha beverages are expected to become more prevalent via online media.
Regional Analysis:
The Global Kombucha Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World based on the regional analysis. The kombucha market is expected to be dominated by North America. The highest share of this market is likely to come from the United States. The kombucha business is expanding due to the rising health advantages of this beverage. According to the American Cancer Society, this drink has been marketed as a panacea for various medical conditions, including baldness, cancer, AIDS, sleeplessness, arthritis, and digestive ailments.
Because of the rising demand for healthy beverages in nations like Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, and Brazil, the kombucha market in Latin America saw a modest increase.
The markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe, however, are expanding significantly. The kombucha market in these areas has been driven by rising health consciousness among the populace and rising government efforts to promote the beverage.
