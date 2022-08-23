Global Structured Query Language Server Transformation Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Structured Query Language (SQL) server transformation market size reached USD 12.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for SQL server transformation in end-use industries such as retail, Information Technology (IT), and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rapidly increasing data volumes across these sectors is driving demand for SQL server transformation. Data transformation services for SQL servers help in better organization of data.

Transformation of data also allows easier data processing. Well-formatted and validated data protects applications from possible issues such as unexpected duplication, null values, incompatible formats, and incorrect indexing. SQL server data transformation improves compatibility between systems, applications, and data types. Rising demand for SQL server transformation is also prompting developer companies to bring newer technologies to the market. On 24 May 2022 for instance, Microsoft announced the launch of SQL Server 2022, which has some new features with security and improvements. The new SQL server now works with Azure Synapse Link and Microsoft Purview to provide customers with deeper insights and governance from their data estates at scale.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is gaining significant traction across various industrial verticals to improve flow of business operations. According to research, the number of IoT connections increased by 8% in 2021 over the previous year. In 2023, the number of IoT-enabled devices globally is estimated to rise to 43 billion. In addition, increasing penetration of smart devices has helped implementation of IoT technologies. It is expected that investments in IoT would increase significantly due to introduction of new sensors, enhanced computing power, and better network connectivity. Use of IoT in various businesses is driving growth of data volumes, which is expected to drive demand for SQL and support market revenue growth.

The key players profiled in the report are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, NuoDB Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., SingleStore Inc., Teradata Corporation, Actian Corporation, SAP SE, and Amazon Web Services Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global SQL server transformation market on the basis of function type, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Function Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Data Integration Scripts

Information Retrieval

Analytical Queries

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Enterprise Data Warehousing

Business Operations

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Informational Technology

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Construction

Education

Others

Regional Analysis of the Structured Query Language Server Transformation Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Structured Query Language Server Transformation market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Structured Query Language Server Transformation Report:

The data integration scripts segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global SQL server transformation market in 2021 due to high adoption rate of this technology among organizations.

SQL is used to solve complex business problems through copying or downloading files, data warehouse loading, data cleansing and mining, and SQL server object management. Data integration scripts enhance business decision-making process and streamline organizational operational activities.

Enterprise data warehousing segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising need for storing vast volumes of data among organizations.

Enterprise data warehousing is a procedure to store business data, including customer information of a company, in a relational data warehouse. It is also an important procedure for big data solutions. Importing big data into SQL data warehouses helps organizations to run high-performance data analyses.

The SQL server transformation market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to high adoption of advanced technologies and devices resulting in high need for data management solutions.

Rising need to manage vast volumes of data among large enterprises in countries across the region is driving high demand for SQL server transformation.

The report provides an extensive forecast of the industry and its significant growth in the forecast years. The report provides important information regarding the sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, market share, and current and emerging market trends. Along with this, the report covers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

