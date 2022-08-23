Global Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market info Global Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market segment

Global Remote Catheter Manipulation Device market is is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.41 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market- by Indication (Electrophysiology Studies, Vascular Interventional Surgery, and RF Catheter Ablation), Type of Catherter (Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE), Ablation Catheter, and Circular Mapping Catheter), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

A specific catheter is required for the ablation process. With a high percentage of success, catheter ablation is the most widely used technique for arrhythmias. Mobile catheters are required for ablation techniques inside the cardiovascular system and heart chambers in order to identify the arrhythmia substrate before ablation. An experienced electrophysiologist working under fluoroscopy is required for proper catheter manipulation. Significant X-ray exposure could occur from this, which is dangerous for both patients and medical personnel. In order to shield oneself from radiation, operators frequently wear lead aprons, although wearing lead can make long procedures more tiresome and contribute to orthopaedic injuries. Robotic catheter systems that are mechanically controlled have been introduced to the market to solve this issue. The market offers products like VDrive, Niobe, Sensei X, Amigo RCS, etc.

The market for remote catheter manipulation devices is being greatly fueled by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease as well as illnesses like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension that are causing numerous heart difficulties. Over the course of the projection period, the market for remote catheter manipulation devices will also rise as a result of the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation in the elderly population and extensive research and development efforts in the field of catheter ablation devices. Other factors that contribute to the global market's expansion include the creation of technologically sophisticated catheter manipulation devices, the rise in the number of arrhythmia cases worldwide, the increased focus of major market players on expanding their geographic reach, and rising interest in ablation procedures. The market for remote catheter manipulation devices is anticipated to grow as a result of high accuracy and quick recovery compared to conventional treatment. The manufacturers have invested in R&D for remote catheter systemS due to improvements in atrial fibrillation early detection and diagnosis and better outcomes. However, the market for remote catheter manipulation devices is anticipated to experience growth challenges over the upcoming years due to factors such as a lack of experienced specialists and high treatment costs borne by the patient.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Remote Catheter Manipulation Device market over the forecast years due to the increasing use of advanced technology and the presence of big market players here In addition, expanding elderly populations and rising cardiovascular disease rates will accelerate market expansion. In addition, the Asia Pacific Remote Catheter Manipulation Device market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of excellent reimbursement policies in this region Furthermore, the countries' permissive regulatory environment and increased imports from the main market participants would accelerate the market's growth rate in this area.

Major market players operating in the Remote Catheter Manipulation Device market include Sterotaxis, Inc., Catheter Precision Inc., Hansen Medical, Boston Scientific, Biosense Webster, etc.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In June 2021, Medtronic has acquired FDA approval for cryoablation catheters. The device is intended for the treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation as an early rhythm control approach. The strategy assisted the corporation in expanding its product line and strengthening its customer portfolio.

• In December 2020, after receiving the CE Mark, Acutus announced that its AcQBlate Force Sensing Ablation System would be made available in Europe. The AcQBlate Force Sensing Ablation System was created with a force-sensing, gold-tipped, irrigated radiofrequency ablation catheter that is commercially available.

Market Segments

Global Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market, by Type of Catheter, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE)

• Ablation Catheter

• Circular Mapping Catheter

Global Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market, by Indication, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Electrophysiology Studies

• Vascular Interventional Surgery

• Rf Catheter Ablation

Global Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Remote Catheter Manipulation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

