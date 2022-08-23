OnlineCheckWriter.com Integrates With Bill.com For Easier Bill Payments

OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading payment platform, announced that Bill.com customers can now easily sync their accounts with its platform to complete payments and accounting.

OnlineCheckWriter.com is an all-in-one payment platform and accounting solution designed for businesses, especially SMEs. It automates payments from start to finish, so the customers can spend less time on payment tasks and more time on work that matters.

"With this new partnership, we are making it simpler and more straightforward for our customers to handle their bill payments," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com, "We are very excited to collaborate with Bill.com and offer the best service to our clients."

Now customers can import bills from Bill.com to OnlineCheckWriter.com and pay them using checks, credit cards, wire transfers, RTP, e-checks, or any other convenient payment options. Businesses that are short on cash can avail of the credit card option to pay vendors immediately. Vendors will not have to bear any transaction charges even when paid through credit card via OnlineCheckWriter.com.

Clients Can Easily Import Bills and Pay Them

Watch this video to understand how integration works.

The OnlineCheckWriter.com team made it easier for clients to import bills and pay them with checks, ACH, or wire. All they have to do is follow these simple steps:

- Log in to the OnlineCheckWriter.com account and select Bill.com from third party integration menu and click on connect.

- Authorize your existing Bill.com account with credentials and give access to Online Check Writer.

- Click the Bill.com button on the Bill list page of OnlineCheckWriter.com, and you can start importing bills.

"Our customers have access to a wide range of payment options on a single, feature-rich accounting platform," added Sabeer Nelli. "They may manage accounts payable, accounts receivable, and accounts administration easily and without the need for technical skills, thanks to its user-friendly interface."

OnlineCheckWriter.com was initially made as a payment solution for Tyler Petroleum and later released to the public. Tyler Petroleum was Sabeer Nelli's first company with 200+ employees and a $60 million turnover.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, provides state-of-the-art payment solutions for businesses across the United States and overseas. The payment solutions offered by Zil Money Corporation include Check drafts, Digital checks, ACH, domestic and international wire, Debit cards, and Gift cards.

The latest offering from Zil Money Corporation is the ability to pay suppliers, contractors, or vendors with credit cards even if they don't accept credit card payments. This new feature will allow millions of customers to pay their bills on time if they are short on funds.

OnlineCheckWriter.com alone has 500,000+ registered users and has processed over $39 Billion in transactions. Thanks to its simple interface and competitive pricing, OnlineCheckWriter.com has quickly become the go-to platform for businesses. And with its recent expansion into payment with credit card services, the company is poised for even more growth in the years to come.

Media Contact

Onlinecheckwriter.com

Tahir Haneef

(408) 775-7720

United States