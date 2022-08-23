Former Marketing Chief of First Regulated Swiss Virtual Currency Broker Establishes Himself as Go-To-Consultancy for the European and Asian Financial Services Industry

Former Swiss Marketing Chief of the first regulated virtual currency Broker in Switzerland and Europe has established a marketing and business development consultancy to serve, among others, the regulated financial services industry focused on alternative investments and disruptive innovation in Asia and Europe.

As Fintech Awards Winner 2019 and after building the fundamentals of the two most successful Swiss fintech startups, MoneyPark and Crypto Finance, Patrick Mehrhoff applies his proven marketing framework to solve startups and SMEs' most pressures problems exclusively. His consultancy MEHRHOFF DIGITAL makes startups and SMEs faster, better and smarter, by crafting tailored marketing and business development strategies for their unique needs.

After a decade of research, testing and work, Patrick Mehrhoff knows all the pitfalls of startups and SMEs and is helping them not make the same mistakes as their competition. Without dedicated marketing, they often struggle to keep up with competitors by leaving their marketing efforts to chance, a recipe for disaster. Typically, startups and SMEs, particularly from the financial services industry, lack the right marketing skills or specialists to propel the marketing and sales growth they want by spending much money on advertising but not getting results.

MEHRHOFF DIGITAL enables businesses to anticipate and meet the changing demands of their market, creating resilience and the ability to turn threats into opportunities. MEHRHOFF DIGITAL allows managers of startups and SMEs to focus on their core competencies and what they do best by providing greater levels of organizational flexibility and speed of response to market movements. Clients benefit from personalized, sustainable and reliable customer acquisition strategies that help build their business and seize opportunities by driving change and innovation through marketing and business development consulting excellence.

Patrick Mehrhoff says, "We are not one of these consultancies who are all bark but no bite. We sink our teeth into your business success and only let go when you want us to spare your competition by helping you turn your business into a lethal customer success machinery."

MEHRHOFF DIGITAL focuses on three main pillars: Strategy, Tactics and Managed Services. New entrepreneurs and even the experienced ones mostly rely on tactical executions without clear direction for coherent action, therefore lacking a clear business strategy and plan. Patrick and his team of specialists help to create a clear strategic plan and outline a cohesive effort to execute ruthless effective marketing strategies and tactics that focus on delivering the right message at the right time to the right person on the right medium.

Further, Patrick clarifies, "As a business, you can only succeed once you define clear objectives, principles and coherent actions that guide your business to continue when others quit. We help you track progress, create alignment and encourage engagement around measurable goals while helping you set challenging, ambitious plans to enjoy results."

As a company, MEHRHOFF DIGITAL is also committed to following sustainable practices that help protect our environment. With its ESG policies, they care about the future of planet Earth and strive to leave the planet in a better place by supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About the Founder

Patrick Mehrhoff is the founder and master builder of MEHRHOFF DIGITAL. Before founding the digital marketing and business development consultancy, Patrick established the marketing departments for the two most successful Swiss FinTech startups, MoneyPark and Crypto Finance. Both companies generated an exit value that exceeded 400 million with a valuation of over two bn.

Patrick is a German national, a Certified FinTech Professional from the University of Hong Kong, and holds an MBA from the Power Business School.

