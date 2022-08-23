SnowySkin unveils IPL removal handset, next-generation laser hair removal for long-term results.

To meet people's need for long-term pain-free hair removal, SnowySkin has released its IPL removal handset that is easy to use, cost-effective, and less time-consuming.

Hair removal technology has come a long way, but there are still miles to cover. Much of the hair removal technology available today still leaves much to be desired when it comes to efficiency. Companies like SnowySkin have been hard at work, creating laser removal technology that ensures painless hair removal.

SnowySkin Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) hair removal handset is a unique, modern type of laser hair removal that guarantees long-term results. When used on hair, the device absorbs the IPL that heats and destroys the targeted hair cells. SnowySkin introduces a new generation of hair removal handsets that is portable, cost-efficient, less time-consuming, and effective.

As people continue to evolve to be hairless, SnowySkin offers a pleasant and comfortable way of getting rid of unwanted hair. The device is created from research into the efficiency of IPL for hair removal. The handset is safe to use and has quickly become a popular laser hair removal method.

“One of the many benefits of our handset over other types of laser is that it is pain-free. Most customers explain the feeling as a warm sensation on the skin.”

The SnowySkin IPL handset is also an at-home hair removal device that makes it convenient for people to use anywhere, anytime. While people are looking for permanence with hair removal, there is still no form of permanent laser hair removal. IPL removal at home guarantees that there will be no regrowth of hair for six months. However, the handset should be used once a week for eight weeks to ensure long-term results. After that, the laser handset can be used every couple of months for maintenance.

“Most users start to see a reduction in hair in just 2-3 treatments using our handset, with complete results after 9 treatments. However, results can vary from person to person.”

The handset has a use-life of 60,000 flashes, meaning that it lasts more than 6 years and can be used on the whole body, including the face and Brazilian. People should also shave the areas they would like to apply the device on before using it.

Since the SnowySkin Laser handset works on dark and light/white hair colors, it is suitable for all but the darkest skin tones. It is also recommended that people with very light or white hair use the device for a few more sessions to get the best results. The company provides a skin chart to guide people to ensure they get the best results from the device. It is also crucial that the laser handset is not used on very dark freckles, moles, tattoos, or skin that has been tanned less than two weeks. “Please also wait at least 48 hours to tan after using the handset, and for tattoos, you can use the device around the tattoo.”

In addition to the IPL laser hair removal handset, SnowySkin also offers a Microdermabrasion kit, Face Sculpt kit, and Ultrasonic Cleanser, all for at-home use. Each device created by SnowySkin is carefully designed to help users get the best results possible.

Visit SnowySkin to learn more about the revolutionary IPL laser hair removal and other modern at-home technologies for face and skin rejuvenation.

