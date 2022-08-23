Top 20 Creative Agencies for Building a Brand in August, According to FoxDsgn

FoxDsgn has compiled its monthly list of the top 20 creative brand agencies that they recognize as skillful in helping to build a brand.

The advent of the digital age could have one underestimating the need for creative agencies in this clime. But as most people soon come to realize, it takes a lot of work to build a recognizable brand that is capable of reaching the target audience. So this is where creative digital marketing agencies come into play. However, the many agencies out there all claiming to offer the best results can overwhelm anyone.

Fortunately, FoxDsgn has come to the rescue. Its compilation of the top creative agencies in the month of August should help anyone interested in building an unforgettable brand make the right decision.

According to FoxDsgn, the 20 top digital creative agencies are:

1. UPQODE

UPQODE is a premium web design agency that is passionate about transparency, reliability, trust, and outstanding customer care.

2. 128 Digital

This is a Chicago-based global no code design agency that finds its foundation built on building customer experiences that nurture its client’s success.

3. TrueThemes

This is a company that prides itself in creating the best digital products.

4. WebZvio

WebZvio brings full-source digital design and development services that can save a company time and money. They have software developers, a team of graphic designers, marketing specialists, project managers, and more that provide clients with the best expertise to help them reach their goals.

5. Traina

Traina is a premier branding agency that is reimagining the way brands are built. By unifying strategy, design and digital expertise under one roof, they are creating market-leading brands that are driven by data, fueled by design, and built for digital from day one.

6. Web Dev Studios

7. EIGHT25MEDIA

8. eDesign Interactive

9. KrishaWeb

10. DigitalDesign.NYC

11. Culture Foundry

12. Digital Silk

13. Top Notch Dezigns

14. Scopic

15. Huemor

16. Emerge

17. Ignite Visibility

18. Glorium Technologies

19. Itransition

20. Codal

FoxDsgn develops this ranking thanks to its in-house methodology that gathers many different data points about companies online. The company then compiles and analyzes key factors from a variety of sources that provide quantitative data on:

- Company Reviews

- Media Mentions and Placements

- Website Popularity

- Business Authority/Trust

- Business History

- Website Quality Score

FoxDsgn’s team identifies the most important factors in choosing a partner for different services and niches and uses its large data set to create company score calculations. Companies are plotted on a matrix and ordered by the highest combination of trust and authority score.

Future Roadmap

FoxDsgn anticipates building out a company verification system where listed companies can provide more information like company background and references so consumers can make informed decisions.

The company further expects to update their algorithms in the future as they gather and process more data. They enjoin companies interested in increasing their score to focus on improving the already mentioned metrics as they prepare their verification system.

