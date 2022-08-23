JCB Contactless Flourishes in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with thousands of Concardis merchants welcoming JCB Contactless spend

London & Frankfurt, Aug 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., has expanded its existing partnership with Concardis, as part of the Nets / Nexi Group one of Europe's leading paytech providers, to enable JCB Contactless acceptance at several thousands of merchants in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Concardis and the entire Nets / Nexi Group together with JCB share a common goal - to make payments simple.

Rollout has already begun with merchants with Concardis terminals in the travel and entertainment sectors such as hotels, shopping, and popular restaurants. This acceptance includes JCB Contactless.

JCB Contactless enables JCB Cardmembers to perform secure and fast contactless payments, simply by holding their JCB Card or JCB-Card-enabled smartphone or other devices over a point of sale (POS) terminal. JCB Contactless is based on the global chip standard 'EMV(R),' offering a higher level of security.

The JCB logo is widely recognised, so when displayed at point-of-sale, brands can differentiate themselves from competitors by offering JCB Cardmembers the option to transact with their payment network of choice, encouraging brand loyalty and repeat custom. JCB is accepted in 150 countries and regions globally, with about 39 million merchant partners, and more than 140 million international Cardmembers, many of whom enjoy spending in bricks and mortar establishments across Europe.

Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., comments; "Many of our Cardmembers are avid travelers who would like to maintain the ease of spending they have at home whilst abroad. We have an established partnership with the esteemed Concardis that we are excited to continue. Our expanded collaboration will empower our partners and merchants to offer better, more secure experiences to our loyal Cardmembers."

Robert Hoffmann, CEO Concardis and Nets Merchant Services, adds; "Our merchants across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are looking forward to the return of international travel and welcoming back tourists. Of particular interest are, for example, those from Asia who enjoy travelling throughout Europe. This expanded partnership with JCB will provide our valued merchants with an even more seamless way to accommodate JCB's over 140 million Cardmembers. We expect that this promising venture will continue to contribute to the growth and development of our respective services, providing a better and further reaching offer for existing and future JCB Cardmembers."

Note: JCB Contactless is based on global chip standard 'EMV(R),' offering a high level of security. EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 39 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information: www.global.jcb/en/

About Concardis

Concardis is a leading provider of digital payment solutions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. As part of Europe's leading PayTech provider Nets / Nexi Group we have the size, capacity and geographic reach to drive forward the transition to a cashless Europe. Our goal is to help people and businesses of all sizes in transforming the way people make their payments and how businesses accept these payments. By simplifying payments and providing the most innovative and reliable solutions we enable enterprises and financial institutions to provide their customers with a better service, build closer relationships and grow together. More information on the companies is available on the following websites: www.concardis.com, www.nets.eu or www.nexigroup.com

