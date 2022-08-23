Submit Release
Real-Time retail analytics powered by cost-effective & advanced image recognition, a perforce for CPG Brands

Infilect launches customised solution for the US FMCG market to boost store profitability

Infilect Inc, a leader in retail visual intelligence, has announced its customised and tailor-fit solutions for the dynamic CPG businesses in the US, helping them with varied retail execution challenges in driving per-store profitability. Infilect, a Delaware, US-based company, will be solving real-world retail execution challenges faced by CPG brands & retailers in the US.  Along with partners like DataSense Inc, SAP.iO and Salesforce, Infilect will provide in-depth, actionable, and most comprehensive real-time insights to top CPG brands using advanced and patented image recognition technology and evolving and self-learning AI.  

Infilect has recently raised a fresh leash of funds from a select group of existing investors to further fuel the product innovation, research, and US sales growth initiatives for its scalable image recognition solution. 

Gathering retail execution insights has been a perennial challenge for Global CPG brands. Relying on laborious and time-consuming manual store audits leaves sales leaders with piece-meal information on shelf metrics and execution insights, gathered from only a sample set of stores, once a month. The inability to identify and fix retail execution issues in time results in billions of dollars in lost sales every year and leaves leaders challenged to make faster decisions.  

With Image Recognition and AI, manual audit processes are automated and simplified. Inflect, is the leader in retail visual intelligence and uses Image recognition technology to provide >97% accurate insights gathered from modern & traditional trade stores for any product category. “Infilect has gained credibility by redefining physical retailing with its innovative technology stack, which not only helps in improving the brand's retail presence but also delivers personalised recommendations to boost per-store sales.”, adds Anand Prabhu Subramanian, Co-founder & CEO at Infilect Inc. 

“After having deployed our solution across the globe, we are proud to say that Infilect’s Image Recognition solution is far ahead of the competition. Our platform is fast to set up, cost-effective and can deliver actionable execution insights within 60 seconds to field reps to fix execution issues on the spot”, adds Vijay Gabale, Co-founder, CTO & CPO at Infilect Inc.  Infilect is already serving some of the world’s leading FMCG brands covering 400K stores and processing over 25 million store images every month. 

Recognized by CB insights as a leading merchandising tech brand, sales & marketing departments use Infilect’s patented Image Recognition to get all retail execution insights to adjust, shift or tweak their in-store sales strategies across all product categories & SKUs in real-time.

About Infilect: 

Infilect Inc builds Image Recognition and Artificial Intelligence solutions purpose-built for FMCG brands, empowers sales and marketing leaders with real-time and accurate on-shelf metrics and in-store retail execution insights to simplify retail decision-making, improve in-store brand visibility and boost per-store sales, at scale. Infilect solutions are fast to set up, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. With global offices in Bangalore - India and Delaware – the US, Infilect solutions are deployed in 16+ countries across 400K stores while processing 25 million in-store images per month. Please visit www.infilect.com 

