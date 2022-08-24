Business Reporter: Catering to the needs of younger customers and the underbanked
How a global technology platform is democratising payments and money transfersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Bruno Martorano, CEO of Monty Finance, a technology provider headquartered in the UK, talks about how partnerships of neo banks with fintechs, as well as incumbents can guarantee an excellent customer experience, with a special focus on younger consumers and those who previously had limited or no access to banking and international money transfer services.
MyMonty, the company’s neo banking platform enables clients to send to and receive payments anywhere, anytime, without any hidden fees. The platform has a user friendly and secure interface, which makes onboarding fast and straightforward too. Its modularity ensures that it can be flexibly customised to clients’ specific needs. Whether you’re a fintech start-up, a bank, or any other financial institution, MyMonty has the capability to provide you with SaaS for a full end-to-end technology stack.
MyMonty leverages the latest microservices architecture – a development methodology where software is composed of small, independent services – in order to guarantee customer satisfaction. MyMonty has recently finalised a strategic partnership to go live across the European economic area and is currently in discussion with different potential partners in the Middle East and Africa.
About Monty Finance
Launched in 2021, Monty Finance UK is a global financial technology service provider with clear ambitions to cater to the needs of underserved, unsatisfied, and unbanked communities through a portfolio of services across multiple verticals and markets. As part of its mission to drive financial inclusion, Monty Finance provides, MyMonty, a neo banking platform offering an empowering digital banking experience along with competitive offers, and advanced AI-backed features. MyMonty is also a FinTech enabler leveraging on its wide range of expertise and know-how to support banks, fintech startups or even technology companies, throughout their digital transformation journey and help them scale their business. On the other hand, Monty Finance offers financial convenience with MontyPay, the safest and most advanced global payment gateway providing a unique range of innovative payment services for a seamless online payment journey.
