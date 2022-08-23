mygotodoc is leading the way in healing Long COVID

Online platform connects over 50,000 COVID patients to doctors, health coaches, and e-learning health content without having to leave home

mygotodoc, a convenient, affordable, on-demand platform for accessing COVID-related healthcare online, is filling a massive hole in the US healthcare landscape. It’s estimated that around 30 million Americans suffer from long COVID. Despite these statistics, most physicians have blinders on when it comes to making the diagnosis, and even fewer know how to approach lab testing and treatment.

mygotodoc is the only company in the world using a combination of prescription medications, supplements, education, coaching, and lifestyle change recommendations to help long COVID patients heal for good.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 80% of all heart disease and stroke, 80% of type 2 diabetes, and 40% of all cancers could be eliminated by addressing just three risk factors: poor diet, inactivity, and smoking.

Although mainstream medical consensus agrees on the power of lifestyle change for preventing and even reversing chronic disease, the incentives in modern healthcare are so misaligned with patient outcomes that it is rare for patients to hear about lifestyle changes from their physicians.

mygotodoc Founder and CEO, Dr. Syed Haider, has extensive experience helping patients use radical lifestyle changes to heal from chronic illness. After suffering for months with debilitating long COVID symptoms, he set out to discover the root cause and the solution. Dr. Haider used what he learned from treating his own symptoms to help thousands of patients recover. He is working tirelessly to raise awareness and bring this model of care to everyone suffering from long COVID.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated telehealth integration and transformed how consumers interact with their healthcare providers. According to a McKinsey COVID-19 Consumer Survey, providers are seeing 50 to 175 times more patients via telehealth platforms than before the outbreak.

As an independent healthcare provider, mygotodoc offers patients direct access to the care they need, from consultation through treatment across the U.S. The company leverages a worldwide network of medical professionals and the most up-to-date and unbiased science-backed protocols to provide quality care for less. In just a few minutes, patients can interact with a trained healthcare professional to prevent and treat acute COVID, long COVID and obtain regular medication refills and disaster preparedness antibiotic kits. The platform also connects patients to the country's lowest-cost mail-order pharmacies.

mygotodoc’s personalized, holistic approach to telemedicine services seeks to educate and empower their patients. Their goal is to heal the underlying cause rather than prescribe endless medications with a litany of side effects that merely treat the symptoms.

“The U.S. healthcare system has only just begun to recognize long COVID, let alone provide treatment,” said Dr. Syed Haider, founder and CEO of mygotodoc. “I founded mygotodoc as a platform to provide affordable, holistic COVID care to people at home while also addressing the largely ignored public health concerns of Long COVID and vaccine injury.” mygotodoc has since grown to offer backup supplies of regularly prescribed meds and disaster preparedness antibiotics kits or (D-PAKS)

mygotodoc has seen a surge in demand for its services and interest from prospective partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although initially a COVID care and telehealth provider, the company is starting to expand its services to fit Dr. Haider’s vision of a holistic, patient-centric, personalized health service that draws on the tenants of ancestral medicine and lifestyle practices that harness the body’s natural ability to heal itself.

“We don’t want to create patients for life,” says Dr. Haider, “Our aim is to give our patients the tools they need to heal and go on to live a life free of medications and with a renewed connection to the natural world, their fellow humans and their body’s natural healing and rejuvenating mechanisms.”

mygotodoc is leading the next wave of innovation in telemedicine and prescription drug delivery. The mygotodoc platform leverages real personalized medical care and an experienced healthcare knowledge base, enabling patients to quickly, safely, and inexpensively get care and prescriptions for COVID and other issues. The company’s mail-order pharmacy partners ship medicine the same day. The mygotodoc medical team and website have garnered an industry-leading 4.7 stars on Trustpilot. Based in San Juan, mygotodoc is taking on the challenge of creating a new and better healthcare system for the future. Learn more at mygotodoc.com.

