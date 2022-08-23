Moschetti Syndication Law Group releases new course on real estate syndications

Moschetti Syndication Law Group has released a course for those looking to get started in putting together real estate syndications using the SEC's Regulation D Rules 506b and 506c.

Moschetti Syndication Law Group has announced the release of a new course, "Launching Syndications." The course is designed to provide a starting place for those looking to get started in putting together Regulation D real estate syndications using the SEC’s Rules 506b and 506c.

The course covers the core topics that syndicators need to know about including how to structure a real estate syndication, how to find investors, how to spot a good deal, choosing between Rule 506b and 506c, private placement memorandums, and how to make distributions to syndication investors. The course is available online at no cost.

"We created this course because people would come to us wanting to put together real estate syndications or real estate funds, but didn’t know how to get started," said founding partner Tilden Moschetti, CCIM, Esq. "I had not only the legal background to share, but also hands on experience launching successful real estate syndications for myself and wanted to share that knowledge with others."

The course begins by presenting a high-level overview of the real estate syndication process. “It is easy to lose the forest through the trees when putting together a fund or syndication. I chose to start from a broad overview, to make the process easier to understand,” Mr. Moschetti said.

Moschetti Syndication Law Group is a boutique syndication law firm specializing in Regulation D offerings under Rule 506b or 506c, serving both small and growth-bound syndicators, as well as private equity firms. It ‘boutique’ size allows it to tailor the services to each client’s unique needs without turning the firm into a faceless factory or passing unnecessary overhead expenses onto clients. It not only prepares the Reg D documents (the private placement memorandum, operating agreement, subscription agreement, etc), but also gives real-world business consulting to each client to ensure their success.

As for the client experience, Mr. Moschetti with his client’s ambitions and overall vision to help them close the current deal and to fill-in that ‘missing’ piece - whatever is needed - to keep adding more syndications to their portfolio.

Moschetti Syndication Law Group offers all-inclusive syndication services (private placement memorandums, operating agreements, subscription agreements) along with business and equity raising advice from an experienced securities attorney who is also an active syndicator.

