Belgian photographer Bart Kuykens is known for his stunning black and white photography. While his portrait work is captivating, Kuykens' love for vintage Porsches shows in his monochrome photos.

Artist Bart Kuykens loves vintage things—especially Porsches and photography. He uses analog photography to capture his vision of the world in black and white. His eye for shape and design, paired with an unrelenting desire to capture the story behind a momentary image, combine to form a strong aesthetic image.

Some see the darkness in Kuyken’s work, while others focus on the light. Like all art, the impact depends on the viewer, but the contrasting images offer a stark, raw beauty that draws the eye. He works exclusively with Hasselblad and Leica cameras, preferring the quality of the film and the fine art prints it produces.

Since childhood, Kuykens has admired the sleek, smooth lines of Porsche vehicles, especially the powerful elegance of the vintage models. His photos of the sports cars seem to capture a sense of playful nostalgia.

Around the world

Fans can view Kuykens’ work in person at 2022 exhibitions in Ingolstadt, Bavaria; Lissabon, Portugal; Paris, France; and Los Angeles, California. The Waltgrace gallery and the Arsenale gallery in Miami, FL, also exhibit some of Kuykens’ art.

Fans can purchase fine art prints on Kuyken’s website. Nothing would look better in the garage above a vintage Porsche than one of Kuyken’s beautiful photos. He also sells his hepatology A Flat6 Love Affair on the website, with all seven editions of the Porsche photo books available individually and as a packaged set.

A Flat6 Love Affair

“I drive, and I drive, watching the white lines pass by, the pulse of the open road. Black and white, like the stills I shoot,” Kuykens said in the visually stunning A Flat6 Love Affair video. “No penthouses, no swimming pools, no glamorous full-color studio shots. Just analog immersive photography shot on roll film in black and white.”

Capturing a famous face

Kuykens often works with celebrities. His captivating monochrome portrait of celebrity Jay Leno (above) manages to capture personality along with the person. With no color to draw the eye elsewhere, Kuykens uses light and darkness to construct a visually stimulating image that is both pleasing to the eye and intriguing.

His portraits can feel intense, but they are meant to. People are more than a single moment, but that’s all a photo can grab. Kuykens constructs each frame meticulously, using shadows and light to intensify the viewer’s emotions.

Conclusion

The world isn’t black and white, but it can be interesting to step back and view it that way. Kuykens’ analog photography brings a sort of grainy realism not found in digital photos. In each step, Kuykens is actively involved in the final product, and it shows in his photography, which conveys some of the intense emotions he feels.

