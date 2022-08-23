Antibody Production Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by MarketDataForecast, the global market for antibody production is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.44% from 2022 to 2027, and the market size is estimated to reach around 22.28 billion USD by 2027 from USD 11.35 billion in 2022.
The process of producing antibodies involves the preparation of antigen samples and their safe injection into laboratory or farm animals to create high expression levels of antigen-specific antibodies in the serum. Antibodies are produced to neutralize or get rid of infections or antigens. Specialized white blood cells called B lymphocytes create antibodies. In the bone marrow, stem cells give rise to B cells. Due to the presence of a specific antigen, B cells become activated and transform into plasma cells. Antibodies are produced to serve three primary purposes in the immune system: neutralization, opsonization, and complement protein activation. Each of these actions helps in the body's defense against viruses that may be harmful.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global antibody production market?
A severe coronavirus identified as SARS-CoV-2 is spreading around the world. Patients may be asymptomatic or present with minor to significant symptoms, including pneumonia. Immediately after infection, IgM, IgA, and IgG are sequentially or simultaneously produced and target the viral spike and nucleoprotein (NP). Neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) are significant correlates of protection against viral infections and reduce the risk of serious illness.
SARS-CoV-2 antibodies are essential for preventing the virus since a robust immune response would significantly reduce the number of viral particles that might successfully infect ACE-2 receptor-expressing cells. For the quick detection of the infection, serologic techniques for detecting SARS-CoV-2 have been quickly introduced. Almost all SARS-CoV-2 infected patients have an antibody response. Monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 have the potential to be used for both infection prevention and treatment. As a result, the market has had a positive impact during the pandemic period.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy is one of the factors that drive the market forward. Clinical trials are studying monoclonal antibodies more. A monoclonal antibody is injected that looks for cancer cell proteins. The proteins are linked by the monoclonal antibody. Immune cells receive signals from antibodies.
The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is another factor that drives the market forward. Antibodies have been used in the prevention and treatment of bacterial and viral illnesses because they are essential for immunity against infectious diseases. The use of serum therapy is used to treat a wide variety of infections with clinical advantages for measles, polio, and other viral and bacterial invasive infections like pneumococcus, Haemophilus influenza B, and meningococcus.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE ANTIBODY PRODUCTION MARKET:
Based on the type, the monoclonal antibody segment has the highest market share. There are numerous different types of monoclonal antibodies, and each one is designed to bind to only one antigen. In the diagnosis and treatment of multiple diseases, monoclonal antibodies are used. In addition, the monoclonal antibody can use them to carry drugs, toxins, or radioactive substances directly to cancer cells. Therefore, for disease diagnosis, disease treatment, and research, monoclonal antibodies are utilized.
Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment has the highest market share. To create advanced biologics, most pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing their R&D operations. In addition, companies are making significant investments in research and development because of the many drug development procedures that must be completed to reach the company's target.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
North America dominated the antibody production market worldwide in 2021. The increasing prevalence of several chronic diseases, an increase in the geriatric population, and increased healthcare expenditure are the factors that drive the market forward. In addition, the American Cancer Society estimates the number of new cancer cases and deaths in the country. Therefore, it collects the most recent information regarding the incidence and outcomes of cancer in the general population. In the United States, there are anticipated to be 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in 2022, with lung cancer as the primary cause of death, accounting for about 350 deaths daily. All these factors drive the region forward.
The Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. India has the largest share among others. India is home to Biocon Limited, an Indian biopharmaceutical business. Biocon Biologics Ltd., a fully integrated 'pure play' biosimilars company, announced that it had been awarded the 2021 Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) from the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).
European has moderate growth in the market due to the expansion of innovation and affordable products in this region. ImmunoPrecise has launched DeepDisplay, an antibody discovery platform. It provides many advantages, such as highly selective antibody panels with therapeutic relevance, faster human antibody discovery, and overcoming difficulties with challenging cell membrane targets.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE ANTIBODY PRODUCTION MARKET:
• GeneTex, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Merck KGaA
• Pall Corporation
• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
• Eppendorf AG
• Cellab GmbH
• Abcam PLC
• FiberCell Systems Inc.
