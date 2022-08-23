Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market worth $ 10.55 Billion by 2030-Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market info Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market segment

Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market is valued at US$ 2.21 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 10.55 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market include Strands, Henkel (Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab), P&G (Ouai),Function of Beauty,Belle Bar Organic” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market- by Products (Shampoo, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatment Products, Hair Oil, Hair Colour and Other Products), Platforms (Consultation and Digital Questionaries, Apps, Specialized Hardware, and Other Platforms), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1216

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market is valued at US$ 2.21 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 10.55 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Haircare is critical in today's world since it has a big impact on people's physical appearance and sense of self. With such a diverse range of hair types and races in the population, hair cosmetics are critical for increasing consumer adherence to scalp treatments. Since customized hair care solutions are made specifically for each customer rather than following a standard formula, they are superior to conventional hair care formulas. It develops efficient, secure, and tailored hair care products thanks to its online survey and feedback platform. These surveys ask about the customer's hair texture, dandruff, greasy scalp, changes, and daily care. The artificial intelligence platform is a cutting-edge method for providing the user with the most suitable and applicable ingredients while enhancing direct customer care.

Customization has improved the cosmetics industry's future. Consumers desire more customization in their daily routines as they move away from "one size fits all" items. Demand for customized beauty products tailored to a person's hair type is being created by consumer preference for personalized haircare solutions and an increase in hair issue circumstances, which is propelling global market expansion. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of evolving grooming practices, increased spending on personal care and beauty goods, and technological developments in product composition. Utilizing AI platforms to develop innovations and consumer interactions with the product would enhance the timely and crucial communication between customers and the business. The explicit developments in the application of digital platforms and AI for capturing the consumer and studying an individual's physical traits are anticipated to reveal unique business prospects in the following years. The cost of customized hair care products is the biggest impediment to the D2C market. Instead of pricing, delayed product approvals have a negative impact on market growth.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market over the forecast years. New personalized hair care product innovations, rising customer interest in customized products, and more luxurious online spending are propelling market growth in North America. Many companies have begun developing new things in the customizable beauty segment in order to gain a large consumer base in North America. In addition, the Asia Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Market expansion has been linked to changes in customer behaviour as well as increased product awareness. Regional market growth is poised to benefit from rising internet usage and the introduction of e-commerce enterprises.

Major market players operating in the Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market include Strands, Henkel (Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab), P&G (Ouai), Function of Beauty, Belle Bar Organic, Form Beauty, Prose Personalized Hair Care, Living Proof Inc., Ravel, Formulate Labs, Inc, Bare Anatomy, Skinkraft, Rituals, vedix, MDhair, Shampora, L'Oreal (Color&co), Oddity (SpoiledChild), Vert Home & Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., esalone(Aura), Gemmist, and Other Prominent Players

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In April 2022, New Flag's Urban Alchemy is a new customized hair care brand that meets the needs of both consumers and professionals. The new line offers unrestricted alternatives, superior products, and salon-quality hair care. The company's flagship collection, Prescription Care, is a 100 per cent customized haircare line with three bases, seven unique alchemies, and a more extensive selection of products.

• In March 2022, in collaboration with Living Proof, a Unilever haircare brand dedicated to developing game-changing haircare technology for all hair types and textures, Revieve announced the launch of its AI haircare advisor.

• In September 2021, Lillycover announced plans to develop customized scalp and make-up products this year after raising $4 million in Series A funding. The funds are being used to expand the company's overall operations, notably the smart factory system for making personalized things in small quantities, which must be developed in order to construct a mass-production system.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1216

Market Segments

Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Shampoo

• Conditioner

• Hair loss treatment products (Masks, etc.)

• Hair Oil

• Hair colour

• Other products

Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market, by Platforms, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Consultation/digital questionaries

• Apps and specialized hardware

• Other platforms

Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market

 To analyze the Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1216