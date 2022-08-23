Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday, August 22, 2022 visited Dalraida Elementary School to tour its new STEM Innovation Lab. The governor will view the lab and its adjacent, instructional classroom. The STEM Innovation Lab is an educational lab that is fully dedicated to STEM learning by teaching foundational concepts in robotics and engineering to elementary school students. (Governor’s Office; Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Tours Dalraida Elementary School’s New STEM Innovation Lab
August 23, 2022, 07:14 GMT
