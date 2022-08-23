Arts and Crafts Market Worth USD 70234.67 million by 2027 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arts and Crafts Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Arts and Crafts market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimate by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
The global Arts and Crafts market size was valued at USD 56958.03 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period, reaching USD 70234.67 million by 2027.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Drawing Pen
- Paints and Stains
- Craft Tools
- Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Home Use
- Commercial Use
- Educational Use
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Arts and Crafts including: -
- Fiskars
- Pentel
- Parker
- Pilot-Pen
- BEHR Process Corporation
- Mundial
- Faber-Castell
- PPG Architectural Finishes
- Paper Mate
- Crayola
- Westcott
Key Developments in the Arts and Crafts Market: -
- To describe Arts and Crafts Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force
- To analyze the manufacturers of Arts and Crafts, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share
- To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Arts and Crafts market share
- To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application
- To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications
- To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
- To describe Arts and Crafts sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
Detailed TOC of Global Arts and Crafts Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect
1 Arts and Crafts Market Overview
2 Industry Outlook
3 Global Arts and Crafts Market Landscape by Player
4 Global Arts and Crafts Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)
5 Global Arts and Crafts Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Arts and Crafts Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Arts and Crafts Market Forecast (2022-2027)
8 Arts and Crafts Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis
9 Players Profiles
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
