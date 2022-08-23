smoothies market is predicted to reach 17 billion USD by 2027.
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the global smoothie market was valued at US$ 12.10 billion. By 2027, it is anticipated to reach a market capitalization of US$ 17 billion. Throughout 2022–2027, the market is expected to develop at a high CAGR of 10.1%.
It is predicted that the demand for fruit-based smoothies will expand globally throughout the projection period, along with the rising awareness of the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle. Due to the rising need for dairy-based products, there has been a modest increase in demand for consumer goods and beverages during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the COVID-19 era, protein-and fruit-based drinks gained popularity to meet the demand for wholesome ingredients.
The primary drivers for market growth are the rising demand for necessary proteins and vitamins and the rising popularity of dairy-based smoothies to meet those needs. Additionally, it is projected that the industry will grow due to the developed countries' growing demand for beverages with high nutritional fibre content. Green smoothies, which contain green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, lettuce, and collard greens, are becoming popular as they help with boosting immunity, improving digestion, and curbing cravings for unhealthy foods. In addition, customers are turning to smoothies as one of the essential breakfast and snack options to stay healthy as healthcare prices rise. Demand is also growing as consumers become increasingly aware of the benefits of the product. Smoothies loaded with fruits and vegetables are recommended as a component of a healthy diet.
The global market for smoothies is also driven by the rising trend of health consciousness and the increasing desire for high-nutrition beverage products among young people and millennials. On the other hand, new prospects for the smoothie industry will arise as customers grow more conscious of their health due to the rise in chronic illnesses, including high blood pressure and heart disease.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Smoothies Market segmentation includes:
By Product
• Fruit-based smoothies
• Dairy-based smoothies
Fruit-based smoothies dominate the global smoothie market, and it is also expected to be the fastest growing segment among the product type category. Fruit-based smoothies can be further divided into organic and inorganic smoothies. Since the majority of fruits and vegetables grown on farms are inorganic, inorganic smoothies are predicted to be the market's largest sector. Given the rising demand for organic fruits and vegetables, organic smoothies are anticipated to rise quickly.
By Distribution Channel
• Restaurants
• Smoothie bars
• Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
The market is divided into Super Markets, Restaurants, Smoothies Bars, and Convenience Stores based on the distribution channel. Convenience stores make up most of the Smoothies' sales, and they are growing in popularity since they are inexpensive and allow customers to complete their shopping in one trip. Because of this, convenience stores are expected to dominate the smoothie distribution sector.
Regional Analysis:
The dominant region for the global smoothie market is North America, followed by Asia - the Pacific. The United States accounted for the major consumption chunk of the healthy ingredient consumption in North America because of the country's hectic lifestyle and deteriorating health. The United States accounted for the highest demand for the beneficial ingredients in North America because of the country's hectic lifestyle and worsening health.
Moreover, rising health consciousness and a busy lifestyle, particularly in countries such as India and China, are boosting the adoption of convenience foods. The global smoothie market is expanding due to a growing awareness of the need to maintain sustainable health in China and India. Additionally, it is predicted that the business will develop during the forecast period due to the growing acceptance of the product to manage diseases such as diabetes. The demand for processed meals is strongly driven by rising disposable income and shifting lifestyles in the area.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Drunken Monkey is getting ready to start doing business in the US
• India's Drunken Monkey smoothie chain has announced its entry into foreign markets. The United States is the world's largest smoothie markets, will soon see the opening of White Monkey F&B LLP's (the holding company behind DM) first-ever overseas location. It alone represents more than 35% of the global smoothie market share.
