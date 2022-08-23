National College Resources Foundation Partners with Colleges to Host FREE Summer Camps for Underserved Students
Students Learned Bio, Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Engineering
Our summer camps have really been a springboard to students majoring in STEAM fields, 98% of the students gain a stronger interest in STEAM after attending our camps.”DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University of California, Riverside and California State University, Long Beach partnered with National College Resources Foundation’s Students Think STEAM Initiative in July and August for a week-long series of stimulating activities.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
The program hosted 6th through 12th grade students with the mission to increase interest in science, technology, engineering, art, agriculture, aviation, aerospace, and math (STEAM), among underserved and underrepresented students. There is a growing demand to innovate, various organizations are struggling to fill skilled STEAM positions. According to STEM industry firm KForce, it is projected that there will be 3.5 million STEM jobs in the United States by 2025, and 2 million of those jobs will go unfilled, despite a national focus on STEAM over the past decade. According to Pew Research, Blacks and Hispanics remain underrepresented in these fields. National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) hosts free annual summer camps with the goal to close the workforce gap in STEM/STEAM fields. Students had the opportunity to work with college professors and students learned Bio, Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Engineering. At Cal State University Long Beach, high school students worked exclusively with CSULB’s Student Rocket Team, where they designed, built, and launched their rockets at Sante Fe Dam.
“Our summer camps have really been a springboard to students majoring in STEAM fields, 98% of the students gain a stronger interest in STEAM after attending our camps. We are on a mission to increase diversity in STEAM. It’s a Movement,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF.
About National College Resources Foundation
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational enhancement organization providing mentoring, tutoring, college and career planning to students. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
