Adhesion Barrier Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
Baxter International Inc., Medtronic Plc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi Group are some of the key players in the adhesion barrier market.HYDERABAD, TELANGAANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by MarketDataForecast, the global market for adhesion barriers is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.48% from 2022 to 2027, and the size is estimated to reach around 1686.54 million USD by 2027 from USD 1122.66 million in 2022.
An adhesion barrier is a type of medical implant that is used to maintain the internal tissues and organs apart as they heal to decrease the chances of developing abnormal internal scarring after surgery. Physical films, fabrics, gels, or other materials act as Adhesion barriers applied between layers of tissues at the end of surgery before the incision site is closed. A band of scar tissue known as an adhesion connects two sections of your tissue that are not typically associated. Adhesions can appear as thick fibrous bands or thin tissue sheets like plastic wrap.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global adhesion barrier market?
Covid-19 has affected every industry in the world. However, the number of implants placed during the COVID-19 pandemic is less than the pre-pandemic. Hence, reduction in the number of surgeries performed to protect patients due to these pandemic rules. As a result, the market has negative growth during this forecast period and increase its expansion in the coming years.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
An increasing number of surgeries and sport-related injuries are the factors that drive the market forward. Adhesion barriers lower adhesion incidence and adhesive small bowel obstruction in open and laparoscopic surgery. Open surgery costs are decreased by adhesion barriers. Small bowel obstruction, female infertility, and persistent visceral pain are created by colorectal surgery, which frequently results in postoperative adhesion formation. Lysis of adhesions at preoperative surgery is associated with accidental organ injury, prolonged operative time, and an increased risk of postoperative complications.
To avoid the development of postoperative adhesions after abdominal surgery, various types of adhesion barriers have been developed. Every year, over 775,000 children, 14 and under, receive treatment for sports-related injuries in hospital emergency rooms. Most accidents during disorganized or informal sports activities that are involved fall, being hit by an object, collisions, and overexertion.
An increase in lifestyle diseases such as obesity, hypertension, cancers, and diabetes are also factors driving the market forward. Around 40% of the global adult population is overweight, and 9.8% suffer from diabetes. Diabetes is a significant cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, the prevalence of diseases including cancer, stroke, and heart failure among young individuals is rising because of these ailments, which is fueling the demand for adhesion barriers.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE ADHESION BARRIER MARKET:
Based on the product, the synthetic adhesion barriers segment had the largest share of the adhesion barrier market worldwide in 2021. The most popular post-surgical products for preventing adhesion are artificial adhesion barriers. Synthetic adhesion barriers are affordable.
Based on the product form, the film adhesion barriers segment holds the most prominent position. Some of the factors that drive the market such as different opposing tissues, stopping the formation or regrowth of adhesions right next to the barrier layer, and preventing the ingrowth of scar tissues. Promoting the construction of a surgical dissection plane directly next to the barrier layer also aids reoperation operations.
Based on the surgical application, the gynecological surgeries segment has the highest market share. Pelvic adhesion during gynecologic procedures may result in pelvic pain, gastrointestinal distress, or infertility, impacting the quality of life of patients. As a result, its prevention is essential. All these factors drive the segment forward.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
North America dominated the market for adhesion barrier market worldwide in 2021. Adhesion barriers are helpful in oncology treatments. In the United States, there are anticipated to be 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in 2022, with lung cancer as the primary cause of death, accounting for about 350 of those deaths every day. In the United States, there are more than 400,000 surgical treatments for removing adhesions every day, with a total annual economic impact of more than $1.4 billion. Therefore, there is growing concern about the burden of adhesion formation, and prevention should be a top priority.
Europe held the second-largest share of the global adhesion barrier market in 2021. The launch of new products and an increase in research & development activities in adhesion barriers are the factors that drive the market forward.
The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population, shift in epidemiology from infectious to chronic diseases, large population and growing healthcare sector, and increased life expectancy. In addition, cardiovascular illnesses, malignancies, orthopedic ailments, and neurological conditions are more common in the older population.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE ADHESION BARRIER MARKET:
• Baxter International Inc.
• Medtronic Plc.
• C. R. Bard, Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Sanofi Group
• Atrium Medical Corporation
• Integra Lifesciences Corporation
• Anika Therapeutics Inc.
• FzioMed, Inc.
• MAST Biosurgery AG.
