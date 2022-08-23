Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah of F.I.T. Resort Foundation Supports Underprivileged and Street Children in Ghana

Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah founder and CEO of F.I.T. Resort B.V. F.I.T. Resort Foundation

Forming and operating a successful charitable organization can be as challenging as running a money-making business.

Post-pandemic stress with recession and all-time high inflation compel many young people to earn their living in the streets rather than through college education and conventional career paths.” — Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah