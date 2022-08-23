Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah of F.I.T. Resort Foundation Supports Underprivileged and Street Children in Ghana
Forming and operating a successful charitable organization can be as challenging as running a money-making business.
Post-pandemic stress with recession and all-time high inflation compel many young people to earn their living in the streets rather than through college education and conventional career paths.”THE HAGUE, SOUTH HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You need to set the right goals and strategies from the beginning to help you manage the organization and attract more people to support your vision.
Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah is an entrepreneur, author, and business and finance consultant from The Hague, The Netherlands. Despite her rough start in early childhood and being raised by a single mother who is an immigrant from Ghana, she found the power to pursue the path of social justice and started a career in law. Meverly became a published author after transforming her negative emotions into writing. This is after a bitter fallout with her ex-husband, leading to a divorce. Her two books include My Dreams and Chaos of Brexit: The Majority Carries the Vote.
Currently, Meverly pursues a Ph.D. in banking, finance and law specializing in anti-money laundering compliance from Wolverhampton University in the UK. She is also on a greater mission of alleviating poverty through financial literacy, teaching, and mentoring young people about money management. Throughout her career in finance, Meverly witnessed the astonishing popularity of criminality among young people due to economic tension and financial difficulties at home. “The combination of post-pandemic stress with recession and all-time high inflation, many young people prefer to earn their living in the streets rather than through college education and conventional career paths. Many have poor role models to copy from,” Meverly says.
As a result of criminal activity, young people are cut off from access to insurance, housing, and other essentials because of their criminal records, negatively affecting them for the rest of their lives. “I overcame financial hardships and worked hard to establish myself in the law and finance industry, which are often closed for underprivileged youth and still very male-dominated,” Meverly adds.
Meverly doubles up as the founder and CEO of F.I.T. Resort B.V., an organization aimed at providing underprivileged and street children with food, shelter, medication, and access to better opportunities in life. Committed to fighting poverty, she partnered with her husband, Samuel Twum-Barimah, who has a background in football consultancy and launched a nonprofit organization, F.I.T. Resort Foundation LBG in Ghana, in 2021. Presently, the foundation focuses on providing humanitarian help and organizing tournaments to bring the Ghanaian community together. Meverly and Samuel have a broad vision for F.I.T. Resort Foundation LBT and are looking to expand it to other countries on the African continent and beyond.
The F.I.T. Resort B.V. vision bearers believe every child matters and shouldn’t be excluded from society no matter their circumstance. Therefore, F.I.T. Resort Foundation LBG is a beacon of hope for children and a source of inspiration to all generations. Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah aims to achieve these goals by setting and observing the values as she expands her reach into the world. Additionally, Meverly creates enabling circumstances for these children by stimulating and navigating their future toward becoming leaders. She believes that we can help them make a difference in this world.
Although F.I.T. Resort Foundation LBG initially focused on football, the goal is focused on giving hope to people from various backgrounds by providing financial aid or promoting talent. “We create tournaments to expose young African youth talents by socializing and helping them financially. To support F.I.T. Resort Foundation LBG, there is a link to the crowdfunding platform where people can donate any amount,” Meverly says. The F.I.T. Resort Foundation LBG founders have plans to reach out to a larger global audience to grow and support as many talents as possible.
