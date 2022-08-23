Walking Assist Devices Market Top Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis 2020-2027

Walking assist devices market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as increase in geriatric population worldwide and increase in the incidence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are expected to drive growth in the walking assistive devices market. Increase in government initiatives for availability of walking assistive devices and technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth.

Increase in pre-operative healthcare expenditure and increase in demand for rehabilitation devices is expected to drive growth in the walking assistive devices market. However, the high cost of walking assistance devices and complications associated with them are expected to hinder the growth of the walking assistance devices market to some extent during the forecast period.

In 2019, Toyota launched a new version of its Welwalk WW-2000, a robot designed to provide rehabilitation support to individuals with lower limb paralysis due to stroke and other causes. The WellWalk WW-2000 upgrades various features of the previous model (WellWalk WW-1000), namely rehabilitation support functions based on motor learning theory and ease of use in clinical settings.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Product:

• Gaits Belts & Lift Vests

• Canes

o Quad Canes

o Folding Canes

• Crutches

• Walkers

o Standard Walkers

o Rolling Walkers/Rollators

o Hemi Walkers

• Wheelchairs

o Manual Wheelchairs

o Electric Wheelchairs

• Front Wheel Drive

• Center Wheel Drive

• Rear Wheel Drive

• Standing Power Wheelchairs

• Power scooters

o Boot Scooters

o Road Scooters

o Pavement Scooters



By End User:

• Hospitals

• Non-Hospitals

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the walking assist devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the walking assist devices market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed walking assist devices market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Permobil Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Besco Medical Co., LTD., Betterlifehealthcare Ltd., C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc., Ottobock, Ossenberg GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Aetna Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Karma Healthcare Ltd.

