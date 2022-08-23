Cloud API Market Rising Trends, Demands and Business Outlook 2026

Cloud API Market

Rise in adoption of cloud services to remain a step ahead in the global market competition.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global cloud API market was estimated at $417.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.78 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in cloud computing adoption, improved operational efficiency & DevOps automation, and surge in adoption of microservices by organizations drive the growth of the global cloud API market. On the other hand, cloud API security issues hamper the growth to certain extent. However, rise in demand for cloud native API is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Based on type, the SaaS APIs segment contributed to more than half of the global cloud API market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rise in number of connected devices and smartphones that are driven by software applications across the globe, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region is one of the major reasons driving the growth of SaaS APIs segment in the market. The IaaS APIs segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during 2019–2026.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global cloud API market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2026. This is due to availability of investments among these organizations. Simultaneously, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment would register the fastest CAGR of 23.7% by 2026.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global cloud API market. This is due to adoption of cloud API at a high rate to bring great improvements in operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 23.7% till 2026. This is due to strong penetration of software-based services and increase in digitalization in developing economies such as China and India.

Key Benefits for Cloud API Market:

• This study includes the cloud API market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global market.

• The cloud API market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the global cloud application programming interface market.

